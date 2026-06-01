Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rituals include offering lamps to ancestors' souls.

Parama Ekadashi, observed during the Krishna Paksha of Adhik Maas, is considered one of the most auspicious Ekadashi fasts in Hindu tradition. According to Hindu scriptures, devotees who observe this vrat with devotion are believed to attain divine blessings, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment. The day holds special significance as it falls during the sacred extra lunar month, also known as Adhik Maas.

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When Is Parama Ekadashi In 2026?

The Ekadashi Tithi for Parama Ekadashi will begin at 12:57 AM on June 11, 2026, and conclude at 10:36 PM on the same day.

For worship and religious observances, the auspicious puja muhurat will be from 10:36 AM to 2:05 PM.

Parama Ekadashi Vrat Parana Timing

Devotees observing the fast can perform Parana (breaking of the fast) on June 12, 2026, between 5:23 AM and 8:10 AM.

The Dwadashi Tithi, which is important for completing the Ekadashi observance, will end at 7:36 PM on June 12.

Spiritual Importance Of Parama Ekadashi

According to Hindu Puranas, those who observe the Parama Ekadashi fast during Adhik Maas are believed to attain heavenly pleasures and earn great spiritual merit. The scriptures state that such devotees become worthy of reverence across the three worlds and enjoy divine blessings similar to those of Lord Indra, the king of the gods.

The vrat is regarded as a powerful means of seeking spiritual growth, inner purification, and divine grace.

Connection With Lord Kuber

Religious texts mention that Lord Kuber, the deity associated with wealth, pleased Lord Shiva through the merits earned from observing this sacred fast. As a result, he was blessed with immense prosperity and abundance.

For this reason, Parama Ekadashi is also associated with the removal of financial hardships and poverty. Devotees believe that sincere observance of the vrat brings happiness, prosperity, and positive changes in life.

Astrological Significance Of Parama Ekadashi

In Vedic astrology, Parama Ekadashi is considered beneficial for enhancing spiritual energy and promoting mental peace. Devotees often spend the day engaged in meditation, chanting, prayers, and devotional activities.

It is believed that worship performed on this day may help reduce the adverse effects of planetary doshas and bring greater harmony to life.

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Rituals To Perform On Parama Ekadashi

One of the traditional rituals associated with Parama Ekadashi is offering a mustard oil lamp beneath a Peepal tree while remembering and praying for one's ancestors.

According to popular belief, this act helps bring peace and spiritual progress to departed souls and is considered an important part of the day's observances by many devotees.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]