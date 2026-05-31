Pradosh Vrat In June 2026: Check Dates, Puja Timings, Religious Significance And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom June 2026 will feature four Pradosh Vrats due to Adhik Maas.

First Vrat: Shukra Pradosh on June 12, enhancing good fortune.

Second Vrat: Shani Pradosh on June 26, reducing obstacles.

Pradosh Vrat is considered one of the most auspicious occasions dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. The vrat is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha every month, with special significance attached to worship performed during the Pradosh Kaal in the evening.

This year, due to the occurrence of Adhik Maas (extra lunar month) in the month of Jyeshtha, a total of four Pradosh Vrats will be observed during the month. According to religious beliefs, observing the fast and offering prayers on Pradosh Vrat brings happiness, prosperity, success, and removes negativity from life.

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First Pradosh Vrat In June 2026: Shukra Pradosh Vrat

The first Pradosh Vrat of June will be observed during the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi of Jyeshtha Adhik Maas. According to the Hindu calendar, the vrat will be observed on Friday, June 12, 2026.

As per the Panchang, Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 7:36 PM on June 12 and end at 4:07 PM on June 13. Since Pradosh Vrat worship is performed during the evening Pradosh Kaal, the fast and puja will be observed on June 12 itself.

As the vrat falls on a Friday, it is known as Shukra Pradosh Vrat. It is believed that observing this vrat enhances good fortune and brings blessings related to children and family happiness.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2026 Puja Muhurat

The auspicious time for worship on June 12 will be from 7:36 PM to 9:20 PM.

Second Pradosh Vrat In June 2026: Shani Pradosh Vrat

The second Pradosh Vrat of June will be observed during the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi of Jyeshtha month. According to the calendar, it falls on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

According to the Panchang, Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 10:22 PM on June 26 and conclude at 12:43 AM on June 28. Since Pradosh worship is performed during the evening Pradosh Kaal, the vrat will be observed on June 26.

As it falls on a Saturday, it is known as Shani Pradosh Vrat. Religious beliefs suggest that a Pradosh Vrat observed on a Saturday is highly auspicious and brings the blessings of both Lord Shiv and Lord Shani. Devotees believe that observing this vrat can help reduce obstacles and attract divine grace.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]