30-Second Video And 24-Hour Status Are Unknowingly Tearing Your Home Apart; Here's How

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Modern Life, Ancient Wisdom: Are social media reels creating silent distance in your relationship? Learn what Osho, Sanatan Drishti, and psychology have to say. "Advaitam Sukhadhukhayornugunam Sarvasvasthasu Yad..." This famous verse is from 'Uttaramcharitam' written by the great poet Bhavabhuti, which means that the relationship which remains equal in both happiness and sorrow and complements each other in every situation, that is true marriage. But is today's digital glare allowing this 'Advaita' to remain safe?

Untold Story Of Flats In Noida And Mumbai

The story of Ankit and Sanya (both fictitious names), who live in a high-rise society in Noida's Sector 75, is a reality for every other metro couple today. Ankit returns home exhausted from the stress of office work, deadlines, and the Noida -Delhi traffic.

He wants some peace of mind at home. Sanya is scrolling through her phone to unwind. Just then, a reel of a "perfect couple" appears on the screen, in which the husband is gifting his wife a diamond ring.

Sanya immediately forwards the reel to Ankit. Without a word, the seeds of "failure" are sown in Ankit's mind, and the seeds of "dissatisfaction" are sown in Sanya's. This isn't just a video, but a profound psychological assault.

'Status War' Instead Of Communication

Another dangerous trend among couples these days is attacking each other through statuses or stories instead of talking directly. When Rohan and Priya, who live in Andheri, Mumbai, have a fallout, Priya, instead of talking to Rohan, posts a sad poem or a quote on WhatsApp saying, "It's better to be alone."

Psychologists consider this the digital version of the "silent treatment". Renowned researcher Dr John Gottman says this behaviour is like erecting a "stonewall" in a relationship. You're not talking to your partner sitting next to you, but instead signalling your displeasure to the entire world through a status. This habit makes your partner feel like a criminal all the time.

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Slow Poison Of Silence

This constant digital comparison can tear any partner apart. When someone like Ankit, burdened with household EMIs and responsibilities, repeatedly finds himself falling short on these "digital scales," he resorts to silence.

He becomes calm for the peace of his home, but this peace is not of comfort, but of that 'slow poison' which is destroying his naturalness.

An inadvertent reel-taunt or a scathing status can "cremate" the once playful, cheerful person within. Even if they want to, they can't show that liveliness, and often we don't even realise its roots lie within that small screen.

One Who Is Loyal May Not Be 'Filmy'

Osho, while talking about the psychology of love, said a very profound thing: "A person who is steadfast and loyal may not appear so ‘filmy’ or ‘romantic’." The reason for this is that his energy is not spent on performance, but on giving security and roots to the relationship.

The overt romance seen on reels is often just a 'product,' not reality. When we compare reels to our real partners, we unwittingly disrespect their loyalty and stability, which is far more valuable than any viral video.

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Spiritual Dialogue Of 'Ardhanarishwar'

In Sanatan Dharma, the relationship between husband and wife is considered complementary, like that of Shiva and Shakti. The great poet Kalidasa wrote, "Vagarthaviv Sampruktau Vagarthapratipattaye". Just as words and their meanings cannot be separated, husband and wife should be connected to each other's struggles.

Seeking "perfection" in a partner by watching reels goes against this sacred sense of acceptance. In the Gita, Lord Krishna communicated directly with Arjuna, not through hints. Even in modern relationships, "satvik dialogue" means speaking your mind face to face, rather than hiding behind a mobile phone.

Follow The 24-Hour Rule

To save relationships, follow the "24-hour rule". If you feel dissatisfied with your partner after watching a reel or reading a status, don't react immediately; wait 24 hours. You'll find that the anger was just an effect of an algorithm.

Goswami Tulsidas said, "Patience, religion, friends, and women. These four are tested in times of crisis." It is in times of crisis that patience and companionship are truly recognised. Turn off your phone screen and respect your partner's struggles.

Reels and status will end, but you will get the lifelong companionship of the same person whom you are unknowingly losing today due to the digital world.

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