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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleChaitra Navratri 2026 9 Days, 9 Colours: Recreate These Glamorous Bollywood Saree Looks This Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2026 9 Days, 9 Colours: Recreate These Glamorous Bollywood Saree Looks This Navratri

Discover Bollywood-inspired saree looks for each day colour of Navratri. From elegant pastels to rich festive hues, find the perfect style inspiration for every day.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Discover Bollywood-inspired saree looks for each day colour of Navratri. From elegant pastels to rich festive hues, find the perfect style inspiration for every day.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: 9 Stunning Saree Looks Inspired By Bollywood Actresses For Each Day Colour

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Day 1 - Yellow: Karisma Kapoor’s pastel yellow saree in a breezy chiffon or organza fabric brings a soft, festive glow perfect for Navratri. The delicate shimmer border and embroidered jacket add a modern layered touch. Sleek hair and minimal styling keep the look graceful yet contemporary. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Day 1 - Yellow: Karisma Kapoor’s pastel yellow saree in a breezy chiffon or organza fabric brings a soft, festive glow perfect for Navratri. The delicate shimmer border and embroidered jacket add a modern layered touch. Sleek hair and minimal styling keep the look graceful yet contemporary. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
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Day 2 - Green: Mrunal Thakur’s vibrant lime-green satin saree stands out with its glossy finish and scalloped gold border. The one-shoulder embellished blouse adds a bold, modern twist. Styled with statement earrings and dewy makeup, it’s a perfect mix of glam and tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Day 2 - Green: Mrunal Thakur’s vibrant lime-green satin saree stands out with its glossy finish and scalloped gold border. The one-shoulder embellished blouse adds a bold, modern twist. Styled with statement earrings and dewy makeup, it’s a perfect mix of glam and tradition. (Image Source: Instagram/ mrunalthakur)
Published at : 18 Mar 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saree Looks Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 9 Days 9 Colours

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