Basant Panchami 2026: Complete Guide To Saraswati Puja, Traditions and Auspicious Practices

According to sacred belief, when Goddess Saraswati manifested to bless the universe with sound, speech and wisdom, Lord Brahma bestowed upon her the name ‘Saraswati’. The name itself signifies purity and flow, much like a river of knowledge nourishing the mind and soul. She is also known by several other revered names, each highlighting a distinct divine quality. As ‘Vagdevi’, she governs speech and expression, empowering communication and clarity. As ‘Veena Vadini’, she represents the origin of music, rhythm and harmony. Worshipping her on this day is believed to sharpen intellect, enhance focus and remove confusion. The festival serves as a reminder that true success begins with knowledge and disciplined thought. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)