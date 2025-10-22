Diwali 2026 Date: Find Out When Deepavali Will Be Celebrated Next Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Diwali 2026: After celebrating Diwali on 20 October 2025, devotees can expect a noticeable change in 2026. The festival of lights will fall much later next year, with celebrations taking place in November, when winter chills begin to set in. Here’s why Diwali 2026 will be observed later than usual and what this means for the upcoming festive season.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2026: Know Mahalaya 2026 Date, Dussehra 2026 Date And All About This Festival

When Will Diwali Be Celebrated In 2026?

As per the Hindu Panchang, Diwali is observed every year on the Amavasya Tithi of the Kartik month. However, according to the Gregorian calendar, the festival shifts slightly each year. While Diwali 2025 was marked in October, in 2026 it will be celebrated in November, coinciding with the onset of the winter season.

Astrologers suggest that Diwali 2026 will be particularly auspicious due to the favourable planetary alignment of the Sun, Saturn, and Jupiter, promising prosperity and harmony for devotees.

Exact Date Of Diwali 2026

Diwali 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, 8 November 2026, almost 18 days later than in 2025. Consequently, other related festivals such as Chhath Puja will also occur later, falling on 14 and 15 November 2026.

The delay in Diwali’s date is due to the occurrence of Adhik Maas, or the extra lunar month, which appears every three years in the Hindu calendar. In 2026, Jyestha month will occur twice, resulting in Adhik Maas from 17 May to 15 June 2026.

This adjustment shifts the lunar cycle forward, delaying festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Teej, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, and Diwali to later dates.

A Cooler And Brighter Diwali Ahead

With Diwali 2026 set in November, devotees will celebrate the festival amid cool breezes and crisp weather. The later timing offers a unique opportunity to experience the festival of lights in a winter setting, making it a memorable and spiritually uplifting celebration.