India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsReligionMahabharani Shraddha 2026: Date, Timings, Significance And Rituals Explained

Mahabharani Shraddha 2026: Date, Timings, Significance And Rituals Explained

Mahabharani Shraddha 2026 falls on September 29. Know its religious significance, Yamaraj connection, timings, rituals and link to Gaya Shraddha.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahabharani Shraddha, for ancestors, occurs on September 29.
  • This day connects to Yamaraj, offering Gaya Shraddha merit.
  • Home rituals involve Tarpan, Panchabali, and food offerings.
  • Observe sattvic food, proper vessels, and peaceful conduct.

Pitru Paksha is traditionally observed as a period dedicated to remembering ancestors and performing Shraddha and Tarpan for their peace. While these rituals are generally performed according to the death date of an ancestor, one particular day during the 16-day period holds special significance. Known as Mahabharani Shraddha, it is associated with Bharani Nakshatra and is traditionally linked to Yamaraj.

But why is this day considered particularly significant? Religious traditions also connect Mahabharani Shraddha with the spiritual merit associated with Gaya Shraddha. Here is what the traditional references say about its date, timings, significance and rituals in 2026.

ALSO READ: Pitru Paksha 2026: 3 Mistakes To Avoid Doing After Tarpan And Shraddha

Mahabharani Shraddha 2026 Date And Timings

According to Panchang calculations, Mahabharani Shraddha is observed when Bharani Nakshatra coincides with Pitru Paksha. In 2026, this combination will occur on Tuesday, September 29.

The afternoon is traditionally considered the appropriate period for Shraddha rituals. The key timings are:

  • Kutup Kaal: 11:46 am to 12:34 pm
  • Rauhinh Kaal: 12:34 pm to 1:22 pm
  • Aparahna Kaal: 1:22 pm to 3:45 pm

The exact timings may vary by around four to eight minutes depending on the location and local sunrise.

Why Is Mahabharani Shraddha Considered Significant?

Connection with Yamaraj: Bharani is the second of the 27 Nakshatras in Vedic astrology and is traditionally associated with Dharmaraj, or Yamaraj. Religious belief holds that when the Moon enters Bharani Nakshatra during Pitru Paksha, the rituals performed for ancestors become particularly significant. The association with Yamaraj, regarded as the lord of the departed, gives this day its distinctive place in Pitru Paksha traditions.

Traditional connection with Gaya Shraddha: The ancient religious text Nirnaya Sindhu is traditionally cited in connection with the belief that people who cannot travel to Gaya for Pind Daan because of financial, physical or family circumstances may perform Shraddha at home or on the banks of a local sacred river on Mahabharani. This is traditionally regarded as having merit comparable to Gaya Shraddha, while remaining a spiritual alternative rather than a permanent substitute for pilgrimage-based rituals.

For recently departed family members: Tradition also gives special importance to performing Tarpan and Pind Daan for relatives who passed away within the preceding year. The rituals are performed with the belief that they help bring peace to the departed soul as it moves forward on its spiritual journey.

How To Perform Mahabharani Shraddha At Home

Those observing Mahabharani Shraddha at home traditionally follow a few key steps.

  • Offer Tarpan Facing South: During the afternoon, sit facing south and prepare water with a little raw milk, black sesame seeds and Ganga water in a copper or brass vessel. Wearing a Kusha ring on the ring finger, offer water to the ancestors three times.
  • Perform Panchabali: Five portions of the prepared sattvic food are traditionally offered for the cow, dog, crow, fire or deities, and ants.
  • Offer Food And Donations: A Brahmin or a person in need may be respectfully offered a meal. Depending on one's capacity, clothes, grains or Dakshina may also be given.

ALSO READ: Mahalaya 2026 Rituals: How To Observe Tarpan, Shradh And Pitru Puja

Things To Keep In Mind During Mahabharani Shraddha

The food prepared for the ritual should be completely sattvic. Traditional rules prohibit the use of garlic, onion, masoor dal and brinjal.

Glass, iron and plastic vessels are traditionally avoided during Shraddha rituals. Brass, copper or leaf plates are preferred instead.

Above all, the day is traditionally observed not merely as a ritual but as an occasion to express gratitude towards one's ancestors. Maintaining restraint and avoiding arguments or disputes at home is therefore considered important.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mahabharani Shraddha?

Mahabharani Shraddha is a particularly significant day during Pitru Paksha when Bharani Nakshatra coincides. It is dedicated to remembering ancestors and performing Shraddha and Tarpan for their peace, traditionally linked to Yamaraj.

When is Mahabharani Shraddha observed in 2026?

In 2026, Mahabharani Shraddha will be observed on Tuesday, September 29. This date occurs when Bharani Nakshatra coincides with Pitru Paksha, according to Panchang calculations.

Why is Mahabharani Shraddha considered particularly significant?

It is significant due to its connection with Yamaraj and Bharani Nakshatra, believing rituals performed are especially potent. It also holds spiritual merit comparable to Gaya Shraddha for those unable to travel.

What are the traditional food and vessel rules for Mahabharani Shraddha?

The food prepared must be completely sattvic, avoiding garlic, onion, masoor dal, and brinjal. Glass, iron, and plastic vessels are traditionally avoided; brass, copper, or leaf plates are preferred.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
Read More
Published at : 21 Sep 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pitru Paksha 2026 Mahabharani Shraddha 2026 Mahabharani Shraddha Date
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Shivdi Cha Raja Celebrates 75 Years With Underwater Dwarka Theme Ganpati Pandal | WATCH
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Shivdi Cha Raja Celebrates 75 Years With Underwater Dwarka Theme Ganpati Pandal | WATCH
Religion
Astro Analysis | Silver Toe Rings: Why Are They Worn On The Second Toe? Know The Traditional Belief
Astro Analysis | Silver Toe Rings: Why Are They Worn On The Second Toe? Know The Traditional Belief
Religion
Mahalaya Morning Traditions: Why Bengalis Wake Up Before Dawn To Welcome Maa Durga
Mahalaya Morning Traditions: Why Bengalis Wake Up Before Dawn To Welcome Maa Durga
Religion
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Hyderabad Gets 14.5-Ft Rama Setu-Themed Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol | WATCH
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Hyderabad Gets 14.5-Ft Rama Setu-Themed Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

UP POLITICS: Yogi’s ‘Riot-Free’ Claim Triggers Fresh Clash With SP and AIMIM
POLITICAL STORM: Rahul Gandhi Event Sparks Row Over PM Modi Mimicry and ‘Mother’ Remark
BREAKING: Mumbai BMW Crash Leaves 3 Dead, One Critical After Car Plunges From Coastal Road
UP POLITICS: Yogi Hands Jobs to 912 Police Recruits as Employment Battle Heats Up
EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai BMW Flies Off Coastal Road at 5:03 AM, Terrifying CCTV Captures Fatal Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget