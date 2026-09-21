Mahabharani Shraddha 2026: Date, Timings, Significance And Rituals Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahabharani Shraddha, for ancestors, occurs on September 29.

This day connects to Yamaraj, offering Gaya Shraddha merit.

Home rituals involve Tarpan, Panchabali, and food offerings.

Observe sattvic food, proper vessels, and peaceful conduct.

Pitru Paksha is traditionally observed as a period dedicated to remembering ancestors and performing Shraddha and Tarpan for their peace. While these rituals are generally performed according to the death date of an ancestor, one particular day during the 16-day period holds special significance. Known as Mahabharani Shraddha, it is associated with Bharani Nakshatra and is traditionally linked to Yamaraj.

But why is this day considered particularly significant? Religious traditions also connect Mahabharani Shraddha with the spiritual merit associated with Gaya Shraddha. Here is what the traditional references say about its date, timings, significance and rituals in 2026.

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Mahabharani Shraddha 2026 Date And Timings

According to Panchang calculations, Mahabharani Shraddha is observed when Bharani Nakshatra coincides with Pitru Paksha. In 2026, this combination will occur on Tuesday, September 29.

The afternoon is traditionally considered the appropriate period for Shraddha rituals. The key timings are:

Kutup Kaal: 11:46 am to 12:34 pm

11:46 am to 12:34 pm Rauhinh Kaal: 12:34 pm to 1:22 pm

12:34 pm to 1:22 pm Aparahna Kaal: 1:22 pm to 3:45 pm

The exact timings may vary by around four to eight minutes depending on the location and local sunrise.

Why Is Mahabharani Shraddha Considered Significant?

Connection with Yamaraj: Bharani is the second of the 27 Nakshatras in Vedic astrology and is traditionally associated with Dharmaraj, or Yamaraj. Religious belief holds that when the Moon enters Bharani Nakshatra during Pitru Paksha, the rituals performed for ancestors become particularly significant. The association with Yamaraj, regarded as the lord of the departed, gives this day its distinctive place in Pitru Paksha traditions.

Traditional connection with Gaya Shraddha: The ancient religious text Nirnaya Sindhu is traditionally cited in connection with the belief that people who cannot travel to Gaya for Pind Daan because of financial, physical or family circumstances may perform Shraddha at home or on the banks of a local sacred river on Mahabharani. This is traditionally regarded as having merit comparable to Gaya Shraddha, while remaining a spiritual alternative rather than a permanent substitute for pilgrimage-based rituals.

For recently departed family members: Tradition also gives special importance to performing Tarpan and Pind Daan for relatives who passed away within the preceding year. The rituals are performed with the belief that they help bring peace to the departed soul as it moves forward on its spiritual journey.

How To Perform Mahabharani Shraddha At Home

Those observing Mahabharani Shraddha at home traditionally follow a few key steps.

Offer Tarpan Facing South: During the afternoon, sit facing south and prepare water with a little raw milk, black sesame seeds and Ganga water in a copper or brass vessel. Wearing a Kusha ring on the ring finger, offer water to the ancestors three times.

During the afternoon, sit facing south and prepare water with a little raw milk, black sesame seeds and Ganga water in a copper or brass vessel. Wearing a Kusha ring on the ring finger, offer water to the ancestors three times. Perform Panchabali: Five portions of the prepared sattvic food are traditionally offered for the cow, dog, crow, fire or deities, and ants.

Five portions of the prepared sattvic food are traditionally offered for the cow, dog, crow, fire or deities, and ants. Offer Food And Donations: A Brahmin or a person in need may be respectfully offered a meal. Depending on one's capacity, clothes, grains or Dakshina may also be given.

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Things To Keep In Mind During Mahabharani Shraddha

The food prepared for the ritual should be completely sattvic. Traditional rules prohibit the use of garlic, onion, masoor dal and brinjal.

Glass, iron and plastic vessels are traditionally avoided during Shraddha rituals. Brass, copper or leaf plates are preferred instead.

Above all, the day is traditionally observed not merely as a ritual but as an occasion to express gratitude towards one's ancestors. Maintaining restraint and avoiding arguments or disputes at home is therefore considered important.