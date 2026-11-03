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English NewsNewsWorldOn Cam: Indian Tourist Killed As Two Helicopters Collide During Landing At Nepal’s Everest Region Helipad

On Cam: Indian Tourist Killed As Two Helicopters Collide During Landing At Nepal’s Everest Region Helipad

A foreign tourist was killed and another person injured after Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty helicopters collided at Nepal's Pheriche helipad.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two helicopters collided at Mount Everest region helipad.
  • Foreign tourist died, one person injured in crash.
  • Aircraft from Fishtail Air, Air Dynasty were involved.
  • Authorities launched investigation into collision's exact cause.

An Indian tourist was killed and another person injured after two helicopters collided while approaching a landing site in Nepal's Mount Everest region on Tuesday (November 3). The incident occurred at the Pheriche helipad in Solukhumbu district, where the two aircraft crashed into each other while attempting to land on snow-covered terrain.

Police have named the man who died as Vasant Kumar Balara Madu, 47, an Indian national. The injured passenger, Shailesh Kishan Patel, 53, is a New Zealand citizen of Indian origin.

Videos of the collision have surfaced on social media, showing the moment the helicopters struck each other. Both aircraft sustained damage and were seen lying at the landing site following the impact. The authorities have launched an investigation to establish what led to the accident. The identity of the foreign national who died is yet to be confirmed.

Two Helicopters Collide During Landing Attempt

The accident took place at the helipad in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district.

The two aircraft involved belonged to Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty. Captain Prajjwal KC was flying the Fishtail Air helicopter, while Captain Rabindra Prajapati was commanding the Air Dynasty aircraft.

Visuals from the location showed the helicopters colliding as they approached the snowy landing area. The damaged aircraft subsequently came to rest at the helipad.

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Foreign Passenger Killed, Pilot Among The Injured

Nabin Raja Budhathoki, who is in charge of Solukhumbu District Police, confirmed the death and injury to AFP.

“One foreigner is dead on the spot, and another injured person has been taken to the hospital,” he said.

According to officials, the deceased was travelling aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter, while Air Dynasty pilot Rabindra Prajapati sustained injuries. In the aircrafts, there were an Indian and a New Zealand tourist.

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Rescue Teams Reach Pheriche As Investigation Begins

Rescue operations were launched following the accident, with another helicopter operated by Simrik Air reaching the site.

The injured passenger was airlifted to Lukla in a Prabhu Air helicopter for initial medical treatment, police said.

Helicopters play a significant role in Nepal's Himalayan tourism sector, transporting visitors, mountaineers and essential supplies to remote locations. They are also frequently used for emergency evacuations in mountainous areas where road access is limited.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Nepal's Mount Everest region?

Two helicopters collided at the Pheriche helipad in the Solukhumbu district while attempting to land on snow-covered terrain. One foreign tourist was killed and another person was injured.

Where did the helicopter collision take place?

The accident occurred at the Pheriche helipad in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, within the Mount Everest region.

Which helicopter companies were involved in the collision?

The two aircraft involved belonged to Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty. Captain Prajjwal KC was flying the Fishtail Air helicopter, and Captain Rabindra Prajapati was commanding the Air Dynasty aircraft.

Were there any casualties from the helicopter collision?

Yes, one foreign tourist was killed at the scene. Air Dynasty pilot Rabindra Prajapati sustained injuries and was airlifted for initial medical treatment.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Helicopter Crash Mount Everest Nepal Helicopter Crash Mount Everest Helicopter Collision
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