Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two helicopters collided at Mount Everest region helipad.

Foreign tourist died, one person injured in crash.

Aircraft from Fishtail Air, Air Dynasty were involved.

Authorities launched investigation into collision's exact cause.

An Indian tourist was killed and another person injured after two helicopters collided while approaching a landing site in Nepal's Mount Everest region on Tuesday (November 3). The incident occurred at the Pheriche helipad in Solukhumbu district, where the two aircraft crashed into each other while attempting to land on snow-covered terrain.

Police have named the man who died as Vasant Kumar Balara Madu, 47, an Indian national. The injured passenger, Shailesh Kishan Patel, 53, is a New Zealand citizen of Indian origin.

Videos of the collision have surfaced on social media, showing the moment the helicopters struck each other. Both aircraft sustained damage and were seen lying at the landing site following the impact. The authorities have launched an investigation to establish what led to the accident. The identity of the foreign national who died is yet to be confirmed.

Two Helicopters Collide During Landing Attempt

The accident took place at the helipad in Ward 4 of Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality in Solukhumbu district.

The two aircraft involved belonged to Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty. Captain Prajjwal KC was flying the Fishtail Air helicopter, while Captain Rabindra Prajapati was commanding the Air Dynasty aircraft.

Visuals from the location showed the helicopters colliding as they approached the snowy landing area. The damaged aircraft subsequently came to rest at the helipad.

TWO HELICOPTERS COLLIDE NEAR EVEREST BASE CAMP; ONE FOREIGNER KILLED Scary footage this morning. Two helicopters operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided while attempting to land at Pheriche in Nepal’s Everest region One foreign passenger was killed and another person injured. The crash occurred around 8:15 AM (local time) The cause is under investigation. — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 3, 2026

ALSO READ: Delhi Traders Write To Police Over Ban On Rallies Till Bhai Dooj, Claim Rs 14,000 Crore Loss

Foreign Passenger Killed, Pilot Among The Injured

Nabin Raja Budhathoki, who is in charge of Solukhumbu District Police, confirmed the death and injury to AFP.

“One foreigner is dead on the spot, and another injured person has been taken to the hospital,” he said.

According to officials, the deceased was travelling aboard the Fishtail Air helicopter, while Air Dynasty pilot Rabindra Prajapati sustained injuries. In the aircrafts, there were an Indian and a New Zealand tourist.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Garment Workers Clash With Police, Block Highways As Wage Protests Intensify; 670 Factories Shut

Rescue Teams Reach Pheriche As Investigation Begins

Rescue operations were launched following the accident, with another helicopter operated by Simrik Air reaching the site.

The injured passenger was airlifted to Lukla in a Prabhu Air helicopter for initial medical treatment, police said.

Helicopters play a significant role in Nepal's Himalayan tourism sector, transporting visitors, mountaineers and essential supplies to remote locations. They are also frequently used for emergency evacuations in mountainous areas where road access is limited.