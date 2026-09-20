Pitru Paksha 2026: 3 Mistakes To Avoid Doing After Tarpan And Shraddha

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pitru Paksha: ancestral remembrance, rituals, Sept 27 – Oct 10.

Devotees avoid non-sattvic food, arguments, maintain calm conduct.

Refrain from cutting hair/nails; donate grains, clothes, dakshina.

Pitru Paksha is regarded as an important period for remembering ancestors and performing Pitru Karma with devotion. In 2026, Pitru Paksha begins on September 27 and concludes with Sarva Pitru Amavasya on October 10. During this period, families perform rituals such as Shraddha, Tarpan, Pinda Daan, Brahmin Bhojan and Daan according to their traditions.

The word Shraddha is associated with performing ancestral rituals with faith and devotion. Traditional practices place importance not only on completing the ritual but also on maintaining restraint and a sattvic way of life afterwards. So, what should devotees avoid after completing Shraddha or Tarpan?

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1. Avoid Non-Sattvic Food And Indulgence

After performing Pitru Karma, devotees traditionally maintain physical and mental restraint. The focus is not limited to food but also extends to one's conduct throughout the day.

As part of these traditional practices, devotees are advised to avoid food prepared with onion and garlic. Excessive indulgence is also avoided, while a simple and sattvic lifestyle is followed.

2. Stay Away From Arguments And Harsh Words

The period after Shraddha is traditionally associated with calmness and self-control. Therefore, devotees are advised to avoid arguments, abusive language and deliberately hurting another person's feelings after returning home from the ritual.

According to traditional belief, maintaining a peaceful atmosphere is an important part of observing Pitru Karma with sincerity.

3. Avoid Cutting Hair And Nails In A Hurry

In several families, cutting hair, shaving or trimming nails is avoided on the day of Shraddha. Such activities are traditionally associated with grooming and personal adornment, while Pitru Paksha is observed as a period of restraint and solemnity.

Therefore, some families choose to postpone haircuts, shaving and nail cutting as part of their customary observances.

Why Are Tarpan And Pinda Daan Performed?

Tarpan involves offering water, along with items such as sesame seeds and Kusha, while remembering one's ancestors. Pinda Daan and Brahmin Bhojan are also regarded as important parts of Shraddha rituals.

Even after the main ritual is completed, traditional observances place emphasis on maintaining restraint and sattvic conduct for the rest of the day.

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What Can Be Donated To A Brahmin After Pitru Tarpan?

According to the practices mentioned in the source material, devotees may offer:

Food Grains: Rice, wheat, pulses and flour

Rice, wheat, pulses and flour Black Sesame Seeds: Sesame holds a traditional significance in Pitru Karma

Sesame holds a traditional significance in Pitru Karma Clothes: Dhoti, angavastra or other new garments

Dhoti, angavastra or other new garments Dakshina: A monetary offering as part of the ritual

Pitru Paksha is traditionally observed as a period of remembrance, devotion and gratitude towards ancestors. Following customary practices after Shraddha and Tarpan is considered part of maintaining the solemn spirit of the ritual.