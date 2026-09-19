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English NewsPhoto GalleryReligionGaneshotsav 2026: Andheri Mandal Marks 51st Year, Puts Gen Z In Spotlight

Ganeshotsav 2026: Andheri Mandal Marks 51st Year, Puts Gen Z In Spotlight

Ganeshotsav 2026: Riddhi Siddhi Mandal in Andheri marks its 51st year with an eco-friendly Vinayaki Ganesh idol and a live drama on responsible protest.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Ganeshotsav 2026: Riddhi Siddhi Mandal in Andheri marks its 51st year with an eco-friendly Vinayaki Ganesh idol and a live drama on responsible protest.

Ganeshotsav 2026: Andheri Mandal celebrates 51 years with eco-friendly idol.

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Ganeshotsav 2026: Riddhi Siddhi Mandal in JB Nagar, Andheri, Mumbai, showcases its Ganpati celebrations with a live drama focused on responsible protest, civic participation and nation-building. The 51-year-old mandal is also presenting an eco-friendly Vinayaki idol made using tissue paper, alum and natural gum during the festival throughout the festival.
Ganeshotsav 2026: Riddhi Siddhi Mandal in JB Nagar, Andheri, Mumbai, showcases its Ganpati celebrations with a live drama focused on responsible protest, civic participation and nation-building. The 51-year-old mandal is also presenting an eco-friendly Vinayaki idol made using tissue paper, alum and natural gum during the festival throughout the festival.
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Ganeshotsav 2026: The Vinayaki Ganesh idol at Riddhi Siddhi Mandal in Andheri, Mumbai, is crafted using eco-friendly materials including tissue paper, alum and natural gum. The mandal, celebrating its 51st year, has also adopted an artificial pond for visarjan as part of its efforts to reduce marine pollution during Ganeshotsav.
Ganeshotsav 2026: The Vinayaki Ganesh idol at Riddhi Siddhi Mandal in Andheri, Mumbai, is crafted using eco-friendly materials including tissue paper, alum and natural gum. The mandal, celebrating its 51st year, has also adopted an artificial pond for visarjan as part of its efforts to reduce marine pollution during Ganeshotsav.
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Ganeshotsav 2026: Close-up views of the Vinayaki Ganesh idol installed by Riddhi Siddhi Mandal in JB Nagar, Andheri. The eco-friendly murti has been created using tissue paper, alum and natural gum, reflecting the mandal’s focus on environmental awareness alongside its annual Ganpati celebrations and socially relevant live drama this year.
Ganeshotsav 2026: Close-up views of the Vinayaki Ganesh idol installed by Riddhi Siddhi Mandal in JB Nagar, Andheri. The eco-friendly murti has been created using tissue paper, alum and natural gum, reflecting the mandal’s focus on environmental awareness alongside its annual Ganpati celebrations and socially relevant live drama this year.
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Ganeshotsav 2026: Riddhi Siddhi Mandal’s Vinayaki Ganesh idol is seen at the Andheri pandal during the 10-day festival. Celebrating its 51st year, the mandal has combined its traditional festivities with an eco-friendly murti and a live skit encouraging responsible protest, civic participation and awareness among India’s youth this year too.
Ganeshotsav 2026: Riddhi Siddhi Mandal’s Vinayaki Ganesh idol is seen at the Andheri pandal during the 10-day festival. Celebrating its 51st year, the mandal has combined its traditional festivities with an eco-friendly murti and a live skit encouraging responsible protest, civic participation and awareness among India’s youth this year too.
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Ganeshotsav 2026: Members associated with Riddhi Siddhi Mandal, Andheri, are seen at the pandal featuring the Vinayaki Ganesh idol. This year’s celebrations include a live drama examining responsible protest and civic participation, continuing the mandal’s tradition of using Ganpati festivities to address social issues and encourage community awareness during Ganeshotsav celebrations.
Ganeshotsav 2026: Members associated with Riddhi Siddhi Mandal, Andheri, are seen at the pandal featuring the Vinayaki Ganesh idol. This year’s celebrations include a live drama examining responsible protest and civic participation, continuing the mandal’s tradition of using Ganpati festivities to address social issues and encourage community awareness during Ganeshotsav celebrations.
Published at : 19 Sep 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganeshotsav 2026 Riddhi Siddhi Mandal Andheri Ganpati JB Nagar Ganpati Vinayaki Ganesh Idol Eco-friendly Ganpati Idol Responsible Protest Gen Z And Ganpati

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