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Ganeshotsav 2026: Andheri Mandal Marks 51st Year, Puts Gen Z In Spotlight
Ganeshotsav 2026: Riddhi Siddhi Mandal in Andheri marks its 51st year with an eco-friendly Vinayaki Ganesh idol and a live drama on responsible protest.
Ganeshotsav 2026: Andheri Mandal celebrates 51 years with eco-friendly idol.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
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