US Midterm Elections: Who Are The Indian-Origin Candidates In The Fray?

Several candidates of Indian origin are contesting key positions across the United States as voters head to the polls for the November 3 midterm elections. From Republican Vivek Ramaswamy's bid for the Ohio governorship to Democratic lawmakers seeking another term in Congress, the contests span federal, state and local levels of government.

The candidates are representing both major political parties and are competing in states including California, Washington, Virginia, Arizona, Florida, Texas, Ohio, New York and Maryland. Some are defending seats they already hold, while others are attempting to enter elected office for the first time.

The election will also see Indian-origin candidates face one another in some constituencies, making the contests particularly interesting for the community's political representation in the US.

Here's a look at the prominent Indian-origin candidates, their constituencies and the offices they are seeking.

Who Are The Indian-Origin Candidates?

Several Indian-American politicians are seeking to retain their seats in the US House of Representatives, while new candidates are attempting to enter the chamber.

Ro Khanna — California's 17th Congressional District

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna is seeking re-election from California's 17th Congressional District, which covers parts of Silicon Valley. He faces Republican candidate Ritesh Tandon, an Indian-origin entrepreneur.

The contest is notable because both candidates have Indian roots but represent opposing political parties. Khanna, who was born in Philadelphia to Punjabi parents, is associated with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and has frequently criticised Trump's policies.

Pramila Jayapal — Washington's 7th Congressional District

Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is seeking another term from Washington's 7th Congressional District. She is being challenged by Republican Nirav Sheth, an Indian immigrant.

Jayapal, who was born in Chennai, has represented the constituency since 2017. She is the first Indian-American woman to be elected to the US House of Representatives.

The contest will see two candidates of Indian origin competing for the same congressional seat.

Ami Bera — California's 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Ami Bera is seeking re-election from California's 3rd Congressional District. A physician by profession, Bera was born in the US to parents who migrated from Gujarat.

He is among the longest-serving Indian-American members of Congress and has previously co-chaired the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

Suhas Subramanyam — Virginia's 10th Congressional District

Democratic Congressman Suhas Subramanyam is also contesting for another term in the House from Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

Elected to Congress in 2024, Subramanyam became the first Indian-American to represent Virginia and the East Coast in the US House. His mother is from Bengaluru, while his father is from Chennai.

Amish Shah — Arizona's 1st Congressional District

Democrat Amish Shah is challenging Republican Jay Feely in Arizona's 1st Congressional District. Shah is a physician and former state legislator who previously served three terms in the Arizona House of Representatives.

He also contested the congressional seat in 2024 but lost to Republican David Schweikert. His opponent, Feely, is a former National Football League kicker and has received Trump's endorsement.

Pia Dandiya — Florida's 22nd Congressional District

Democratic candidate Pia Dandiya is contesting from Florida's 22nd Congressional District against Republican Casey Askar.

A former high school principal and educator, Dandiya is a first-generation American whose parents immigrated from India. She is among the candidates seeking to strengthen Indian-American representation in the House.

Mahesh 'Max' Ganorkar — North Carolina's 4th Congressional District

Republican Mahesh Ganorkar, also known as Max Ganorkar, is contesting from North Carolina's 4th Congressional District. He is challenging Democratic incumbent Valerie Foushee.

Born in India, Ganorkar has spoken about economic issues, including tariffs, and has indicated that he differs with Trump on some policy positions. Libertarian candidate Guy Meilleur is also in the race.

Is Vivek Ramaswamy Contesting The Ohio Governor Election?

One of the most closely watched Indian-origin candidates in the midterms is Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for governor of Ohio.

The Cincinnati-born entrepreneur, whose parents immigrated from India, is the Republican nominee and has received Trump's backing. He is facing Democratic candidate Amy Acton, a former state health director, and Libertarian Don Kissick.

Ramaswamy is campaigning on issues including tax reductions, affordable energy and changes in education policy. He previously contested the 2024 Republican presidential nomination before withdrawing from the race and endorsing Trump.

If elected, Ramaswamy would become the third governor of Indian heritage in the US, following Bobby Jindal of Louisiana and Nikki Haley of South Carolina.

Which Indian-Origin Candidates Are Contesting State-Level Elections?

The list of Indian-origin candidates extends beyond Congress, with several politicians seeking positions that give them influence over state policies and administration.

Aruna Miller — Maryland Lieutenant Governor

Democrat Aruna Miller, who was born in Hyderabad, is seeking re-election as Maryland's lieutenant governor alongside incumbent Governor Wes Moore.

The governor and lieutenant governor contest the election as a joint ticket. Miller's political future will therefore depend on the outcome of the statewide race involving the Democratic team.

Saritha Komatireddy — New York Attorney General

Republican Saritha Komatireddy is contesting for the position of New York Attorney General against Democratic incumbent Letitia James.

A former federal prosecutor, Komatireddy has worked on cases involving terrorism, international narcotics and money laundering. Her campaign is among the prominent Indian-origin contests for statewide office.

Josh Kaul — Wisconsin Attorney General

Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul is seeking another term as Wisconsin Attorney General. His father immigrated to the US from India.

Kaul is facing Republican Eric Toney in a rematch. The contest involves the role of the state's top law enforcement officer, including public safety responsibilities and legal challenges involving the federal government.

Who Are The Indian-Origin Candidates Contesting Local Elections?

Indian-origin candidates are also seeking positions in local government, where elected representatives have a direct role in issues such as housing, public safety, infrastructure and homelessness.

Nithya Raman — Los Angeles Mayor

India-born Nithya Raman, a member of the Los Angeles City Council and an urban planner, is challenging incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

Raman was elected to the city council in 2020 and became the first South Asian and the first Asian-American woman to win a seat on the council. She was re-elected in 2024.

Her campaign is centred on major city-level issues, including housing, homelessness and public safety. The mayoral contest is non-partisan, meaning candidates do not formally contest under party labels on the ballot.

Two Indian-origin Democratic candidates are contesting seats in the Texas legislature.

Pooja Sethi is running from Texas House District 47 against Republican Jennifer Mushtaler. An attorney, Sethi has previously worked as chief of staff in the Texas Legislature and has also served as chair of the Travis County Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Democrat Sandeep Srivastava is challenging Republican incumbent Matt Shaheen in Texas House District 66. Srivastava is a businessman and community advocate based in the Plano-Frisco area.

Unlike members of the US Congress, state legislators are responsible for making laws and deciding policies within their respective states.

Why Are Raja Krishnamoorthi And Shri Thanedar Not In The Midterm Race?

Two prominent Indian-American politicians, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar, are not among the candidates contesting the November 3 elections. Krishnamoorthi had sought the Democratic nomination for the US Senate from Illinois but lost the primary to Juliana Stratton in March 2026.

Similarly, Thanedar lost the Democratic primary for Michigan's 13th Congressional District to Donavan McKinney in August. Neither is therefore the Democratic nominee in the respective November contests.

What Is At Stake For Indian-American Representation?

The 2026 midterm elections offer Indian-origin politicians an opportunity to retain existing positions and expand their presence across different levels of American government.

The outcome will not be determined by the candidates' ancestry alone. Their political affiliations, campaign promises, local issues and voter support will play a role in deciding the results.

The contests also underline the diversity of political choices within the Indian-American community. Candidates of Indian origin are contesting as Republicans as well as Democrats, and in some constituencies they are directly competing against one another.

The results will indicate whether established Indian-American lawmakers can retain their seats and whether new candidates can make their way into Congress, state governments and local administrations.