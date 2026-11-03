Rama Ekadashi 2026: Why Are Rama Ekadashi And Govatsa Dwadashi Falling On November 5?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom November 5, 2026, marks Rama Ekadashi and Govatsa Dwadashi.

Hindu calendar rules explain the simultaneous observance of these festivals.

Rama Ekadashi honors Goddess Lakshmi and Vishnu for prosperity.

Govatsa Dwadashi involves cow worship for family well-being.

Rama Ekadashi 2026: November 5th, the day before Diwali, is religiously significant. The Rama Ekadashi fast will be observed on this day, and Govatsa Dwadashi will also be celebrated. But the question is: Ekadashi and Dwadashi are two different dates, so how do both festivals fall on the same day? The answer lies in the date calculations and sunrise rules of the Hindu calendar.

How Do Ekadashi And Dwadashi Coincide On November 5?

According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of Kartik month will last until 10:35 am on November 5, 2026. After this, Dwadashi Tithi will begin, which will last until 10:30 am on the next day, i.e., November 6. Sunrise in Delhi on November 5th will occur at 6:36 am. Ekadashi Tithi will be at that time. Therefore, the Rama Ekadashi fast will be observed on this day. Govatsa Dwadashi puja will also be performed on this day, as Dwadashi will begin after 10:35 am.

This is the reason why both Rama Ekadashi and Govatsa Dwadashi are recorded in the calendar on November 5.

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Ekadashi At Sunrise, Then Dwadashi… What Does The Rule Say?

In Hinduism, the dates of fasts and festivals are determined not only by the English calendar. The beginning and end of the date, and the significance of the respective festival, are also considered. The timing of sunrise and Dashami Tithi is of particular importance when observing the Ekadashi fast. Meanwhile, the timing of the puja on Dwadashi Tithi is crucial for the Govatsa Dwadashi puja.

Ekadashi falls on the morning of November 5th, followed by Dwadashi, thus creating a coincidence between the two festivals. However, this does not mean that both dates coincide. Dwadashi will begin only after Ekadashi ends.

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Who Is Worshipped On Rama Ekadashi?

Ekadashi, which falls on the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Kartika, is called Rama Ekadashi. Rama is a name for Goddess Lakshmi. Traditionally, people worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu on this day. It is believed that observing the Rama Ekadashi fast brings blessings from Lord Vishnu and brings happiness and prosperity to the family. Devotees observe a fast on this day, worship Lord Vishnu, and listen to the Ekadashi fast story.

Rama Ekadashi will be observed on November 5, and it will be completed on November 6 on Dwadashi Tithi.

Why Worship Cow And Calf On Govatsa Dwadashi?

Govatsa Dwadashi is associated with the worship of the cow and its calf. It is also known as Vasubaras in some regions. On this day, cows and calves are worshipped to pray for the well-being and prosperity of the family, children, and livestock.

According to tradition, the cow is considered a symbol of motherhood, nurturing, and prosperity. Bathing the cow and calf, applying tilak, and feeding them fodder on Govatsa Dwadashi is considered auspicious. The method and rituals of worship may vary from region to region.

Can't We Celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi On 6th November?

It's important to understand one more thing here. Dwadashi Tithi will still be on at sunrise on November 6th, as it ends at 10:30 am. Despite this, the Delhi calendar lists Govatsa Dwadashi as November 5th.

This is because the date of each festival is not determined solely by the sunrise. The availability of the appropriate time and date for the respective puja is also considered. Therefore, the occurrence of Rama Ekadashi and Govatsa Dwadashi together on November 5 is not a mistake of the calendar, but a result of the rules for determining the dates of different fasts.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.