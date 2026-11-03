Diwali 2026: Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Light Up With 3 Million Diyas, 1 Lakh Lamps

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayodhya's 10th Deepotsav sees extensive illumination across city.

Over three million lamps target a new world record.

November 7 includes Aarti, lamp lighting, and drone show.

International Ramlila and a Ramayana-themed procession scheduled.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: This year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya is set to be a unique confluence of faith, grandeur, and modern technology. On the sacred occasion of the 10th Deepotsav, the entire Ramnagari will be illuminated with lights, while the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex will also witness the divine sight of over one hundred thousand diyas.

To ensure smooth conduct of the entire event, the Janmabhoomi complex has been divided into five different zones, where around 1,000 dedicated volunteers will handle the arrangements for lighting the lamps. If you are going to witness this historic Deepotsav or want to understand its grandeur sitting at home, then know the complete outline from the Ram temple complex to the banks of Saryu.

Ram Temple Complex Divided Into 5 Zones: Where And How Many Lamps Will Be Lit?

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has systematically allocated lamps in different parts of the complex, balancing both safety and beauty:

Zone 1 (Shri Ramlala Temple Complex): More than 3,000 diyas will be decorated around the main temple, making the sanctum sanctorum and the circumambulation path glow with a divine aura.

Zone 2 (Kubera Tila and Sapta Mandapam area): The historic Kubera Tila and Sapta Mandapam area will also be illuminated with more than 3,000 lamps.

Zone 3 (Return Darshan Marg and Yatri Suvidha Kendra): The maximum number of lamps, more than 14,000, will be lit near the exit route and pilgrim facilitation centre.

Zone 4 (Passenger Service Centre and Angad Tila area): More than 13,000 diyas will be placed in a row in this area.

Zone 5 (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path and Darshan Marg): The glow of 13,000 lamps will welcome the devotees at the main entrance and Darshan Path.

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3 Million Lamps Will Create A New Guinness World Record:

Ramnagar will not be limited to the temple complex alone. This time, preparations are underway to set a new world record by lighting more than 3 million earthen lamps at the 56 ghats of the Saryu River and at Ram's ghat.

Approximately 55,000 liters of oil and 6.5 million wicks have been arranged for this grand ritual. More than 34,000 volunteers from various universities and social organizations are working day and night to decorate and light the lamps on the ghats.

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Deepotsav 2026: Major Events And Schedule:

The main Deepotsav celebration will take place on Choti Diwali, a Saturday, November 7, 2026. The schedule is as follows:

5:45 pm (Grand Saryu Maha Aarti): Maha Aarti will be performed on the banks of Saryu by more than 1,100 saints and priests.

6:30 pm to 7:15 pm (Lighting of lamps): Lakhs of lamps will be lit simultaneously at all the ghats and temple premises.

7:30 pm (2,100 indigenous drones show): Episodes from the Ramayana will be brought to life in the sky over the Saryu River using 2,100 Indian-made drones and 3D hologram technology.

In addition, artists from five countries, including Thailand and South Africa, will perform an international Ramlila. The first-ever "Solah Shringar Shobha Yatra" will feature seven grand tableaux based on the seven chapters of the Ramayana, a special attraction for devotees.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.