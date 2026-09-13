Why Is Mahalaya Considered The Arrival Of Maa Durga? Know The Story And Beliefs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iconic Mahishasura Mardini recitation heralds Durga Puja celebrations.

Mahalaya holds a special place in the Bengali calendar as it marks the transition from Pitru Paksha to Devi Paksha. It is widely regarded as the day Maa Durga begins her journey to Earth from Mount Kailash, her husband Lord Shiva’s abode, to visit her maternal home. This is why Mahalaya is often described as the ‘arrival’ or homecoming of Goddess Durga. The day also carries an important connection with ancestors, as devotees traditionally offer tarpan to honour their departed family members. With the end of Pitru Paksha, the festive mood of Durga Puja begins to build, bringing devotion, rituals, and celebrations across Bengal.

The Story Behind Mahalaya

According to popular belief, Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and the end of Pitru Paksha. In Bengal, the day is associated with Maa Durga’s journey from Kailash to her maternal home on Earth, accompanied by her children, Ganesha, Kartikeya, Lakshmi, and Saraswati. This traditional idea gives Durga Puja its distinctive character of a family homecoming rather than being viewed only as a religious festival.

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The mythology surrounding Goddess Durga is also closely linked with her battle against Mahishasura. The Devi Mahatmya, part of the Markandeya Purana, describes how the gods combined their divine powers to manifest Durga after Mahishasura defeated them and created havoc. Armed with weapons given by the gods, she fought the demon and ultimately defeated him, restoring balance.

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Why Mahalaya Is Considered Maa Durga's Arrival

Mahalaya is traditionally seen as the beginning of Devi Paksha, the period dedicated to the Goddess. The Ministry of Tourism describes the occasion as heralding the advent of Durga and an invocation inviting the Goddess to descend to Earth.

The day is also famous for the early-morning recitation of Mahishasura Mardini, a collection of chants and devotional music associated with the Goddess's victory over Mahishasura. The broadcast featuring the voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra has become an enduring part of Mahalaya celebrations in Bengali households.

Thus, Mahalaya carries two important emotions: remembrance of ancestors through tarpan and anticipation of Maa Durga's arrival. For devotees, it signals that Durga Puja is no longer far away; Maa is believed to be on her way home.