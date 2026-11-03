Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UPSC announced Combined Defence Services Examination (I) 2026 final result.

A total of 243 candidates qualified for various defence training courses.

Selection involved written examination and Service Selection Board interviews.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2026. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check the list of qualified candidates on the commission's official website at upsc.gov.in.

The result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the selection process.

According to the result announcement, a total of 243 candidates have qualified for admission to various defence training courses. The selection process included the written examination conducted by UPSC, followed by interviews organised by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence.

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The CDS I written examination took place on April 12, 2026, in three shifts. Candidates who participated in the examination and subsequent SSB interviews can download the final result PDF and search for their roll numbers to check their selection status.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026: 243 Candidates Qualify

The final result covers candidates recommended for admission to the 162nd (DE) Course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun; the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala; and the Air Force Academy (AFA), Hyderabad, for the Pre-Flying Training Course.

The SSB conducted the interviews as part of the selection process for these defence training programmes.

A total of 243 candidates have been declared qualified in the final result. Candidates can access the roll number-wise list through the official UPSC website.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026: Check Written Exam Details

The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2026, was conducted on April 12, 2026. The written examination was divided into three papers, each held in a separate shift.

The examination schedule was as follows:

First Shift: English

Second Shift: General Knowledge

Third Shift: Elementary Mathematics

Candidates who appeared for the written examination subsequently participated in the SSB interview process conducted by the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the UPSC CDS I Final Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the result notification.

Step 4: A PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates will open.

Step 5: Use the search function to find your roll number in the document.

Step 6: Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

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UPSC CDS I 2026: Examination And Vacancy Details

The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2026, was conducted to fill a total of 451 vacancies across the notified defence training courses.

The application process for the examination opened on December 11, 2025, and continued until December 30, 2025.

With the final result now announced, candidates who participated in the selection process can visit the UPSC website to check the qualified candidates' list and access the result PDF.

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