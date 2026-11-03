Dhanteras 2026: Yama Deepak Rules, Significance Of 13 Diyas And 8 Places To Light Them

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhanteras 2026 involves lighting 13 lamps for prosperity, protection.

The Yama Deepak, lit outdoors, protects against untimely death and illness.

Lamps at eight specific spots bring peace, wealth, and positive energy.

Lighting lamps correctly neutralizes Shani and Yama Dosha effectively.

Dhanteras 2026 Deep Daan: The thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of the Kartik month (Dhanteras) is not only a festival for buying gold, silver, or new utensils, but it is also a grand festival for lighting lamps. According to the calendar, Dhanteras in 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, November 6. According to astrology, lighting lamps in the right direction and at the right places on this night eliminates the fear of Yamraj, calms the Shani Dosha in the horoscope, and ensures the permanent residence of Goddess Lakshmi in the home.

Let us understand in simple words what the correct rule is for lighting lamps on Dhanteras and at which special places lamps should be lit.

The Rule Of Lighting 13 Lamps On Dhanteras

According to religious beliefs, it is customary to light a total of 13 lamps on the evening of Dhanteras. The number 13 is considered a symbol of health, happiness, and the destruction of obstacles. The most prominent lamp among these is called the "Yama Deepak," which is lit to protect against the dangers of untimely death and chronic illness.

On Dhanteras, Light Lamps At These 8 Places In Your House

Lighting a lamp with the right oil or ghee in the right place on the evening of Dhanteras helps remove Vastu defects, planetary obstacles, and negative energy from the home. The full list of the top 8 locations:

Yama Deepak (outside the house):

Location: Just outside the main gate, on the south side.

Oil: Mustard oil.

Benefits: One is protected from the fear of untimely death and gets relief from Yama Dosha.

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Home Temple (Puja Ghar):

Location: In front of the idol of Goddess Lakshmi and Kuber Dev.

Oil/Ghee: Pure Desi Ghee.

Benefit: Financial difficulties go away, and wealth and prosperity prevail in the house.

Tulsi plant:

Location: Near the Tulsi bed.

Oil/Ghee: Desi Ghee or Sesame Oil.

Benefits: There is peace and happiness in the family, and positive energy is transmitted.

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Main Gate (Dehri):

Location: On both corners of the entrance.

Oil: Sesame or mustard oil.

Benefits: Negative forces cannot enter the house, and Vastu defects are eliminated.

kitchen:

Location: Near a drinking water pot or water source.

Oil/Ghee: Pure Desi Ghee.

Benefits: One gets relief from ancestral curse and the blessings of Mother Annapurna remain.

Peepal or Belpatra Tree:

Location: Near the root of a tree near the house.

Oil: Mustard oil.

Benefits: One gets relief from Saturn's Sade Sati, Dhaiya, and serious planetary obstacles.

Roof of the house:

Location: Any open corner of the roof.

Oil: Sesame or mustard oil.

Benefits: Unknown fears, stress, and mental worries are destroyed.

Brahmasthan (center of the house):

Location: Right in the middle of the house.

Oil/Ghee: Desi Ghee or Sesame Oil.

Benefits: Mutual harmony, love, and peace increase among family members.

Important Rules For Lighting Lamps

Always donate lamps just after sunset, i.e., during the Pradosh period.

No lamp should be broken.

Always keep the flame of Yam Deepak facing south.

Correct Method Of Lighting Yam Deepak

The lamp offered to Yamraj is lit only on Dhanteras and Chhoti Diwali throughout the year. When lighting it, keep the following things in mind:

What kind of lamp should it be: For this, take an old or new earthen lamp with four wicks. Fill it with bitter mustard oil.

What to put in the lamp: Putting a copper coin and some cowrie or black sesame seeds in the oil is considered very auspicious.

Auspicious time: Yam Deepak should always be lit during Pradosh Kaal (immediately after sunset) .

Direction: Always keep the flame of the lamp facing south , because south is considered to be the direction of Yamraj and ancestors.

Important Precaution: A senior family member should light this lamp and place it outside the main entrance of the house, facing south. After placing the lamp, do not look back; instead, enter directly inside and wash your hands and feet.

How To Get Rid Of Shani And Yama Dosha?

In astrology, Shanidev is called the giver of karma, and Yamaraj is called the king of dharma. Both are associated with justice and restraint. When a four-sided mustard oil lamp is lit in the south direction and under a peepal tree on the evening of Dhanteras, the negative effects of both Shani and Yama are neutralized. This reduces the inauspicious influence of Saturn in the horoscope, stagnant wealth, and family tensions.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.