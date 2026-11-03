NCP Denies Internal Rift After Amit Shah Meeting, Says Party United Under Sunetra Pawar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCP dismissed internal differences, affirmed Sunetra Pawar's leadership.

Party ruled out merger and seeks finance portfolio.

Leaders met Amit Shah discussing Mahayuti alliance coordination.

Core committee addressed party strengthening, Maharashtra drought issues.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday dismissed reports of internal differences following a high-profile meeting between a delegation of senior leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. The party reiterated its confidence in Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar's leadership and ruled out a merger with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

The party's clarification came amid questions over Sunetra Pawar's absence from Sunday's meeting with Shah, which was attended by several senior NCP leaders. Her sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, were also absent from the discussions, triggering speculation about their position within the party.

A senior NCP leader told PTI that the delegation met Shah to discuss ways to improve coordination between the party and other constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

NCP Says Party United Under Sunetra Pawar

"We will work collectively under the leadership of (Deputy CM and NCP chief) Sunetra Pawar. Merger with the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has been ruled out," the leader said, dismissing speculation surrounding the absence of Sunetra Pawar and her sons from the meeting.

The party also made it clear that it wants the finance portfolio, which was held by late Ajit Pawar and subsequently retained by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The party will decide who should handle the ministry, the leader said.

Speaking to reporters after a core committee meeting in Mumbai on Monday night, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare confirmed that the finance portfolio was among the issues raised during the discussion with Shah.

NCP Denies Dissatisfaction, Plans Meeting Of MLAs

Tatkare rejected suggestions of dissatisfaction within the party, saying its leaders were addressing differences through dialogue and collective decision-making.

"We work through dialogue and communication with one another (party leaders), and we will continue to make efforts in that direction in the coming days," he said.

He said the core committee discussed strengthening the party organisation, the drought situation in Maharashtra and the responsibilities of legislators. A meeting of all NCP MLAs will be held at the party office on Tuesday.

Tatkare said no decision had been taken on the finance portfolio so far, adding that the party would take a call at the appropriate time. He also said the issue had been raised during the meeting with Shah.

NCP Leaders Discuss Sharad Pawar's Health

The core committee also discussed the health of senior leader Sharad Pawar and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Sharad Pawar has made a very valuable contribution to Maharashtra and the country over the past six decades," Tatkare said.

He explained that regular meetings of party leaders had been postponed earlier because of election-related engagements and the involvement of government machinery in election arrangements.

The party had planned to resume regular meetings before Diwali, but the schedule could not be implemented last week. Tatkare said the tradition of interacting with MLAs had existed under Ajit Pawar and even before him, and would continue under the present leadership.

Responding to questions about alleged dissatisfaction over recent organisational appointments, including the appointment of the Mumbai unit president, Tatkare said the core committee had discussed organisational matters and would continue to address them through dialogue.

NCP Junks Reports Of Sunetra Pawar Being Sidelined

Earlier, NCP national chief spokesperson Umesh Patil rejected reports claiming that Sunetra Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar had been sidelined during the Delhi meeting. He described the claims as incorrect, baseless and misleading.

NCP leaders who met Shah on Sunday returned to Mumbai and held a series of closed-door discussions at the residence of state minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Senior leader Dilip Walse Patil, who was part of the delegation, told PTI that all leaders who met the Union minister had returned to the city.

The delegation comprised Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Dilip Walse Patil, Hassan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde.

Patil said Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar had previously met Shah to discuss issues facing the party following Ajit Pawar's death. During that meeting, Sunetra Pawar had informed Shah that a delegation of senior party leaders would meet him and requested an appointment, he said.

The senior leaders were familiar with key issues from Ajit Pawar's tenure, matters concerning Maharashtra's interests and various party-related matters, Patil added.

He accused sections of the media of giving the meeting an unnecessary political twist and creating a narrative of internal differences and poor coordination.

The NCP is an important constituent of the Mahayuti alliance and remains united under Sunetra Pawar's leadership, he said, urging the media to verify facts and avoid presenting speculation as fact.