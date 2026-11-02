Govardhan Puja 2026: Is It On November 9 Or 10? Check Correct Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Govardhan Puja 2026, on November 10, honors Lord Krishna.

Devotees create cow dung hill, offer Annakut, perform rituals.

Celebrates Lord Krishna's protection by lifting Govardhan Hill.

Govardhan Puja, celebrated a day after Diwali, holds special religious significance as a festival dedicated to Lord Krishna, Govardhan Hill and nature. The occasion is marked by traditional rituals, including creating a symbolic Govardhan Hill using cow dung and offering Annakut to Lord Krishna. However, there is some confusion surrounding the festival's date in 2026, with calendars mentioning both November 9 and 10.

According to the Hindu Panchang, Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 10. Here is the correct date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and the significance behind the festival.

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Govardhan Puja 2026: Correct Date And Pratipada Tithi

Govardhan Puja is observed every year on Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2026, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 12:31 PM on November 9 and concludes at 2 PM on November 10.

As the festival is celebrated according to the Udaya Tithi (the lunar date prevailing at sunrise), Govardhan Puja will take place on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Also known as Annakut, the festival involves worshipping Lord Krishna, Govardhan Hill and cows. Devotees prepare an assortment of dishes at home and temples and offer them to the deity as bhog. The morning hours are considered particularly auspicious for performing the rituals.

Govardhan Puja 2026: Shubh Muhurat And Auspicious Timings

According to the Panchang timings for New Delhi, devotees can perform Govardhan Puja during the following auspicious periods:

Govardhan Puja Date: November 10, 2026 (Tuesday)

November 10, 2026 (Tuesday) Pratipada Tithi Begins: November 9 at 12:31 PM

November 9 at 12:31 PM Pratipada Tithi Ends: November 10 at 2 PM

November 10 at 2 PM Morning Puja Muhurat: 6:40 AM to 8:50 AM

6:40 AM to 8:50 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM

11:43 AM to 12:26 PM Godhuli Muhurat: 5:30 PM to 5:56 PM

Auspicious timings may vary depending on the local sunrise and Panchang calculations. Devotees should check the timings applicable to their respective cities before performing the puja.

Why Is Govardhan Puja Celebrated?

According to Hindu mythology, the people of Braj worshipped Lord Indra, the king of gods, to seek good rainfall and prosperous harvests. However, Lord Krishna explained that Govardhan Hill, nature and cows played a vital role in sustaining their lives and livelihoods.

Following his advice, the people stopped worshipping Indra and began offering prayers to Govardhan Hill instead. Angered by this decision, Indra unleashed torrential rainfall upon Braj, putting its residents and cattle in danger.

To protect them, Lord Krishna lifted the mighty Govardhan Hill on his little finger, allowing the people and their animals to take shelter beneath it. After seven days of continuous rain, Indra realised his mistake and sought forgiveness from Krishna. Govardhan Puja is celebrated to commemorate this incident and honour Lord Krishna's protection of the people of Braj.

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Govardhan Puja 2026: Puja Vidhi And Rituals

Devotees begin Govardhan Puja by waking up early, taking a bath and wearing clean clothes. They then create a symbolic Govardhan Hill using cow dung in the courtyard or designated prayer area of their homes. The structure is decorated with flowers and other traditional offerings.

Next, an idol or picture of Lord Krishna is placed at the worship area, and a diya is lit. Devotees offer flowers, fruits, sweets and different food preparations to Lord Krishna and worship Govardhan Hill.

According to religious beliefs, performing seven circumambulations (parikrama) of Govardhan Hill holds special significance on this occasion. Carrying water while completing the parikrama is also a customary practice.