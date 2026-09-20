Explorer
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 5 Unique Destinations To Experience Ganpati Celebrations Across India
Planning a Ganesh Chaturthi getaway? These destinations offer travellers different ways to experience devotion, tradition, and the festive spirit.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore these 5 famous Ganpati destinations beyond Mumbai.
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
Published at : 20 Sep 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
Religion
5 Photos
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 5 Unique Destinations To Experience Ganpati Celebrations Across India
Religion
6 Photos
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai's Superhero-Themed Ganpati Pandal Is Winning Hearts With Marvel, DC, Krrish
Religion
6 Photos
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Inside Hyderabad's Puri Jagannath Temple-Themed Ganpati Pandal
Religion
5 Photos
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore Mumbai’s 5 Most Famous Ganpati Pandals And Their Grand Idols
Religion
5 Photos
Mahashivratri 2026: Haridwar Drowns In Devotion As Massive Crowds Throng Ganga Ghats
Religion
9 Photos
Chaitra Navratri 2026 9 Days, 9 Colours: Recreate These Glamorous Bollywood Saree Looks This Navratri
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Religion
Astro Analysis | Silver Toe Rings: Why Are They Worn On The Second Toe? Know The Traditional Belief
Religion
Mahalaya Morning Traditions: Why Bengalis Wake Up Before Dawn To Welcome Maa Durga
Religion
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Hyderabad Gets 14.5-Ft Rama Setu-Themed Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idol | WATCH
Religion
Pitru Paksha 2026: 3 Mistakes To Avoid Doing After Tarpan And Shraddha
Advertisement
Religion
6 Photos
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai's Superhero-Themed Ganpati Pandal Is Winning Hearts With Marvel, DC, Krrish
Nayanima Basu
Opinion