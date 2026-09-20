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English NewsPhoto GalleryReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: 5 Unique Destinations To Experience Ganpati Celebrations Across India

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 5 Unique Destinations To Experience Ganpati Celebrations Across India

Planning a Ganesh Chaturthi getaway? These destinations offer travellers different ways to experience devotion, tradition, and the festive spirit.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 07:40 PM (IST)
Planning a Ganesh Chaturthi getaway? These destinations offer travellers different ways to experience devotion, tradition, and the festive spirit.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore these 5 famous Ganpati destinations beyond Mumbai.

1/5
Ganesh Chaturthi, known as Chovoth in Goa, has a unique charm. One of its most distinctive traditions is the matoli, a canopy placed above the Ganpati idol and decorated with seasonal fruits, vegetables and forest produce. This beautiful custom adds a special character to Goa’s festive celebrations and traditions.
Ganesh Chaturthi, known as Chovoth in Goa, has a unique charm. One of its most distinctive traditions is the matoli, a canopy placed above the Ganpati idol and decorated with seasonal fruits, vegetables and forest produce. This beautiful custom adds a special character to Goa’s festive celebrations and traditions.
2/5
Ganpatipule is a good choice for travellers seeking a mix of spirituality and a scenic coastal escape. The town is home to the Swayambhu Ganpati Temple, where devotees worship a naturally formed idol of Lord Ganesha. Its peaceful setting makes Ganpatipule a popular destination for both pilgrims and travellers.
Ganpatipule is a good choice for travellers seeking a mix of spirituality and a scenic coastal escape. The town is home to the Swayambhu Ganpati Temple, where devotees worship a naturally formed idol of Lord Ganesha. Its peaceful setting makes Ganpatipule a popular destination for both pilgrims and travellers.
3/5
Not everyone prefers crowded Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. For travellers seeking a quieter pilgrimage experience, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh can be an option. The temple is known for its self-manifested idol of Lord Ganesha and holds significance as an important Vinayaka pilgrimage destination in the state.
Not everyone prefers crowded Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. For travellers seeking a quieter pilgrimage experience, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh can be an option. The temple is known for its self-manifested idol of Lord Ganesha and holds significance as an important Vinayaka pilgrimage destination in the state.
4/5
Khairatabad’s Ganesh celebrations are known for their towering idols, which draw attention every year. For Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, the celebration committee has announced a 69-foot Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati idol. The massive installation is expected to be one of the most prominent attractions during Hyderabad’s festive celebrations this year.
Khairatabad’s Ganesh celebrations are known for their towering idols, which draw attention every year. For Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, the celebration committee has announced a 69-foot Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati idol. The massive installation is expected to be one of the most prominent attractions during Hyderabad’s festive celebrations this year.
5/5
Pune’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is one of the city’s prominent centres of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. During the festival, large numbers of devotees visit the temple for darshan. The surrounding streets come alive with decorations, crowds and festive activities, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reflects Pune’s deep connection with the festival.
Pune’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is one of the city’s prominent centres of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. During the festival, large numbers of devotees visit the temple for darshan. The surrounding streets come alive with decorations, crowds and festive activities, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reflects Pune’s deep connection with the festival.
Published at : 20 Sep 2026 07:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Ganesh Chaturthi Travel Ganpati Destinations Ganesha Temples Ganpati Pilgrimage Ganesh Festival Destinations

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