Delhi Police Suspend ACP Manasvi Vashishtha After Protest At Headquarters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ACP suspended following police protest over officer transfers.

Personnel protested, demanding transferred officers' reinstatement and lawyer action.

Commissioner assured action; ACP called protest

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashishtha was suspended by the Delhi Police following a protest by around 150 police personnel outside the force's headquarters against the transfer of two officers involved in the aftermath of a confrontation between police personnel and lawyers at Shahdara police station.

The protest took place on Monday, with police personnel, including women officers, demanding that Vashishtha and Shahdara Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Arun Kumar be reinstated to their previous postings.

The protesting personnel also sought action against lawyers allegedly involved in the Shahdara incident. A delegation met Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and submitted a list of five demands.

Delhi Cops Demand Reinstatement Of Transferred Officers

Holding placards and posters, the personnel raised slogans of "vardi ka apmaan nahi sahenge" (we will not tolerate insult to the uniform). They demanded the reinstatement of Vashishtha and Inspector Arun Kumar.

Tense moments unfolded outside Gate No. 1 of the police headquarters as senior officers, including New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma, reached the spot to persuade the protesters to call off their demonstration.

Sharma was seen speaking to Vashishtha and asked some personnel to accompany him inside the headquarters. However, they refused and demanded a "Sampark Sabha" with the police commissioner.

Five Demands Submitted To Police Commissioner

The delegation that met Anurag Kumar submitted five demands, including action against lawyers involved in the Shahdara confrontation and the registration of FIRs against lawyers who indulge in what the personnel described as "hooliganism".

In a statement, Delhi Police said the commissioner assured the protesting personnel that prompt and appropriate action would be taken to reinforce the morale of the force.

The protest call had reportedly been circulated through Delhi Police WhatsApp groups, urging personnel to assemble outside the headquarters in support of the transferred officers. District DCPs and unit heads had reportedly been asked to ensure that their staff did not participate in the demonstration.

ACP Calls Protest An 'Organic Call'

Speaking to reporters during the demonstration, Vashishtha described it as an "organic call" initiated by police personnel and said she was joining them.

She said the personnel had requested senior officers to provide them with a platform to present their views and had submitted a formal application. Vashishtha expressed confidence that the leadership would give them an opportunity to raise their concerns and find a solution.

"We have taken a stand because it is necessary to raise our voice against the hooliganism that the police are facing and the security problems arising inside police stations," she said.

Vashishtha further alleged that some people were engaging in hooliganism and said such individuals were not only enemies of the police but of society as a whole. She added that if police stations themselves were not safe, no place could be considered safe.