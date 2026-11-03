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English NewsNewsWorld'We Won': Trump Claims Victory As US Strikes Qeshm Island, Says Iran Asked To Stop Killing Its Leaders

'We Won': Trump Claims Victory As US Strikes Qeshm Island, Says Iran Asked To Stop Killing Its Leaders

Trump said there had been no fighting with Iran for months and claimed the US had won the war, while Tehran reported fresh strikes on Qeshm Island.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump claimed Iran requested US cease leader killings.
  • US simultaneously launched defensive strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island.
  • Trump declared war won, Iran seeks negotiated settlement.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran asked the United States to stop killing its leaders, saying Washington would comply, even as American forces carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

Speaking at an event near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on November 2, a day before the US midterm elections, Trump declared that the US had won its war with Iran and claimed that Washington had strong control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

He added that the US had eliminated Iran's top leadership and that Tehran had asked Washington to stop targeting its leaders.

"We've wiped out their leaders, their first level of leaders, their second level of leaders, and they've asked us 'please stop doing that,' and we will. But it looks like that's coming together very nicely ... and that's why I guess the oil prices dropped so precipitously," he said.

Trump also said the US had won the conflict, adding that it might no longer be considered a war because there had been no fighting for months.

"We had a war with Iran. We won," he said, claiming that the US "strongly" controlled the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Trump Approval Rating Hits New Record Low As Democrats Lead Ahead Of US Midterms, Poll Finds

US Strikes Iran's Qeshm Island

The remarks came as the US carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official told Reuters on Monday. The strikes, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, appeared to be limited and did not signal a resumption of major combat operations, the official said on condition of anonymity.

Another US official described the strikes as defensive measures against Iranian forces using surface-to-air missiles against American assets, the report said.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported several explosions on Qeshm Island. The Wall Street Journal said the attack was the latest in a series of US strikes carried out in recent weeks.

Fox News, citing officials, reported that the strikes were defensive and followed Iran firing at a US aircraft.

ALSO READ: Iran Reports Five Explosions Near Strait Of Hormuz After Trump Signals Possible Deal

Trump Had Hinted At Renewed Attacks After Midterm Elections

In recent weeks, Trump had indicated that the US could resume attacks on Iran after the November 3 midterm elections. However, his recent remarks suggest that he might be reconsidering that approach.

The US strikes on Qeshm Island, meanwhile, were described by officials as limited and defensive in nature, rather than a return to major combat operations.

Trump on Monday had said that he is in no rush to decide whether to resume military operations against Iran, claiming that Tehran wants a negotiated settlement "more than they ever wanted". 

He also said his administration was continuing to engage with Iran but acknowledged that reaching an agreement could take time. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism over the ongoing negotiations, saying the Trump administration believed some progress had been made. 

ALSO READ: US Embassy Issues Security Alert In Saudi Arabia, Warns Of Potential Houthi Attacks, Flight Disruptions

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump claim about Iran's request?

President Trump claimed that Iran asked the United States to stop killing its leaders, and he stated that Washington would comply with this request. He also said the US had eliminated Iran's leadership.

What was the US President's assessment of the conflict with Iran?

Trump declared that the US had won its war with Iran, adding that it might no longer be considered a war due to no fighting for months. He also claimed strong US control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Where did the US reportedly carry out strikes?

The US carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, located in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state news agency IRNA also reported explosions there.

How were the recent US strikes on Iran described by officials?

Officials described the strikes as limited and defensive measures, not signaling a return to major combat operations. Some reports indicated they were in response to Iran firing at a US aircraft.

What did Trump say about resuming military operations against Iran?

Trump stated he is in no rush to decide on resuming military operations, claiming Tehran desires a negotiated settlement. He also mentioned ongoing engagement with Iran.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Iran United STates Qeshm Island US IRan War
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