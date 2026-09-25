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Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Devotees Bid An Emotional Farewell To Bappa Across Cities | PHOTOS
Ganesh Visarjan celebrations are taking place across India and beyond, with grand processions in Mumbai and Hyderabad and devotees in Toronto bidding farewell to Bappa.
Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Grand processions fill Mumbai, Hyderabad and Toronto with devotion.
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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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