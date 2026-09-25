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English NewsPhoto GalleryReligionGanesh Visarjan 2026: Devotees Bid An Emotional Farewell To Bappa Across Cities | PHOTOS

Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Devotees Bid An Emotional Farewell To Bappa Across Cities | PHOTOS

Ganesh Visarjan celebrations are taking place across India and beyond, with grand processions in Mumbai and Hyderabad and devotees in Toronto bidding farewell to Bappa.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Ganesh Visarjan celebrations are taking place across India and beyond, with grand processions in Mumbai and Hyderabad and devotees in Toronto bidding farewell to Bappa.

Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Grand processions fill Mumbai, Hyderabad and Toronto with devotion.

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At Hussainsagar, a woman performs harathi and puja before bidding an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha. Devotees seek Bappa’s blessings as the idol is taken for immersion.
At Hussainsagar, a woman performs harathi and puja before bidding an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha. Devotees seek Bappa’s blessings as the idol is taken for immersion.
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Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha towards the Ganga Barrage for immersion in Kanpur, marking the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with prayers and devotion.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha towards the Ganga Barrage for immersion in Kanpur, marking the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with prayers and devotion.
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The grand Ganesh Visarjan processions of Khairatabad and Balapur began in Hyderabad amid tight security, with thousands of devotees lining routes as iconic idols headed towards Hussain Sagar.
The grand Ganesh Visarjan processions of Khairatabad and Balapur began in Hyderabad amid tight security, with thousands of devotees lining routes as iconic idols headed towards Hussain Sagar.
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Mumbai’s Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli begins its Visarjan procession, as devotees gather in large numbers to bid a heartfelt farewell to Lord Ganesha amid prayers and festive celebrations.
Mumbai’s Mumbaicha Raja Mandal in Ganesh Galli begins its Visarjan procession, as devotees gather in large numbers to bid a heartfelt farewell to Lord Ganesha amid prayers and festive celebrations.
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Ganesh Visarjan celebrations are underway in Toronto, as Hindu devotees gather on Lake Ontario to bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha with prayers, devotion and the traditional immersion ceremony.
Ganesh Visarjan celebrations are underway in Toronto, as Hindu devotees gather on Lake Ontario to bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha with prayers, devotion and the traditional immersion ceremony.
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Devotees gather at Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Visarjan, celebrating the conclusion of Ganeshotsav with colours, prayers and chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ amid festive spirit.
Devotees gather at Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Visarjan, celebrating the conclusion of Ganeshotsav with colours, prayers and chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ amid festive spirit.
Published at : 25 Sep 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganpati Visarjan Ganpati Bappa Morya Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan Ganesh Visarjan 2026 Khairatabad Ganesh Mumbaicha Raja Ganesh Galli Hyderabad Ganesh Visarjan

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