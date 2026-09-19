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English NewsReligionMahalaya 2026 Rituals: How To Observe Tarpan, Shradh And Pitru Puja

Mahalaya 2026 Rituals: How To Observe Tarpan, Shradh And Pitru Puja

Know the traditional rituals associated with Mahalaya 2026, including tarpan, ancestor remembrance, offerings and prayers, as per commonly followed practices.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mahalaya Amavasya on October 10 concludes the Pitru Paksha.
  • Families perform Shradh and Tarpan to honor ancestors.
  • Tarpan is a water offering; Shradh follows ancestor's death tithi.
  • Sarva Pitru Amavasya for ancestors with unknown death dates.

Mahalaya is observed as an important day for remembering and honouring ancestors. In 2026, Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya, falls on October 10. Pitru Paksha begins on September 27 and continues until October 10, when the fortnight concludes with Amavasya. During this period, families perform Shradh, Tarpan, and other Pitru rituals according to the lunar tithi associated with their departed ancestors.

How To Observe Tarpan

Tarpan is a traditional offering of water made in remembrance of ancestors. Those performing the ritual at home generally bathe, wear clean clothes, and face south, a direction traditionally associated with the ancestors. Water mixed with black sesame is placed in a vessel and offered respectfully while remembering the ancestor by name. The offering is traditionally made three times for each ancestor. The exact procedure can differ according to family customs and regional traditions.

ALSO READ | Mahalaya 2026 Explained: Pitru Paksha Ends, Devi Paksha Begins — What Is The Connection?

When To Perform Shradh

Shradh is generally performed on the lunar tithi corresponding to the ancestor’s date of death. On the designated day, families make offerings during the prescribed afternoon period, with Kutup and Rohina Muhurats considered suitable for Parvan Shradh in traditional Panchang calculations. Tarpan is performed at the end of the Shradh ritual. For ancestors whose death date is unknown, or for those who cannot perform Shradh on the specific tithi, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is traditionally observed as a day for remembering all ancestors.

ALSO READ | Why Is Mahalaya Considered The Arrival Of Maa Durga? Know The Story And Beliefs

Pitru Puja And Food Offerings

Pitru Puja focuses on prayers and offerings made with respect and gratitude. Families may offer simple food such as rice, dal, and kheer, depending on their tradition. Feeding a Brahmin, cow, crow, dog, or someone in need is also part of observances followed by many families.

As timings and rituals can vary by location and family tradition, devotees should consult their local Panchang or priest for the precise Muhurat and procedure.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Mahalaya Amavasya observed in 2026?

Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya, falls on October 10, 2026. It is an important day for remembering and honouring ancestors.

What is Tarpan, and how is it performed?

Tarpan is a traditional offering of water made in remembrance of ancestors. It involves bathing, wearing clean clothes, and respectfully offering water mixed with black sesame while remembering the ancestor by name.

When should Shradh be performed?

Shradh is generally performed on the lunar tithi corresponding to the ancestor’s date of death. If the death date is unknown or Shradh cannot be performed then, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is the designated day.

What kind of offerings are made during Pitru Puja?

During Pitru Puja, families may offer simple food such as rice, dal, and kheer. Many also observe feeding a Brahmin, cow, crow, dog, or someone in need.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahalaya Rituals 2026 Mahalaya Tarpan; Mahalaya Shradh; Pitru Tarpan; Mahalaya Puja Vidhi; Pitru Paksha Rituals Tarpan; Pitru Paksha; Shradh; Pind Daan; Ancestors; Diya; Riverbank Rituals
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