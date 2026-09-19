Mahalaya 2026 Rituals: How To Observe Tarpan, Shradh And Pitru Puja

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahalaya Amavasya on October 10 concludes the Pitru Paksha.

Families perform Shradh and Tarpan to honor ancestors.

Tarpan is a water offering; Shradh follows ancestor's death tithi.

Sarva Pitru Amavasya for ancestors with unknown death dates.

Mahalaya is observed as an important day for remembering and honouring ancestors. In 2026, Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya, falls on October 10. Pitru Paksha begins on September 27 and continues until October 10, when the fortnight concludes with Amavasya. During this period, families perform Shradh, Tarpan, and other Pitru rituals according to the lunar tithi associated with their departed ancestors.

How To Observe Tarpan

Tarpan is a traditional offering of water made in remembrance of ancestors. Those performing the ritual at home generally bathe, wear clean clothes, and face south, a direction traditionally associated with the ancestors. Water mixed with black sesame is placed in a vessel and offered respectfully while remembering the ancestor by name. The offering is traditionally made three times for each ancestor. The exact procedure can differ according to family customs and regional traditions.

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When To Perform Shradh

Shradh is generally performed on the lunar tithi corresponding to the ancestor’s date of death. On the designated day, families make offerings during the prescribed afternoon period, with Kutup and Rohina Muhurats considered suitable for Parvan Shradh in traditional Panchang calculations. Tarpan is performed at the end of the Shradh ritual. For ancestors whose death date is unknown, or for those who cannot perform Shradh on the specific tithi, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is traditionally observed as a day for remembering all ancestors.

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Pitru Puja And Food Offerings

Pitru Puja focuses on prayers and offerings made with respect and gratitude. Families may offer simple food such as rice, dal, and kheer, depending on their tradition. Feeding a Brahmin, cow, crow, dog, or someone in need is also part of observances followed by many families.

As timings and rituals can vary by location and family tradition, devotees should consult their local Panchang or priest for the precise Muhurat and procedure.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]