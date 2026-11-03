Cyclone Murasu Makes Landfall In Andhra; 19 Flights Cancelled, Storm Surge Warning: Top Updates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flights cancelled; Tamil Nadu, Odisha prepare, provide aid.

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu made landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole early Tuesday, with its eye entering the coast and a major portion of its wall cloud moving over land, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The landfall point lies between Nellore and Narsapur.

The cyclone brought the threat of destructive winds and heavy rainfall, with the IMD forecasting gale winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph, along and off the coast. These conditions are expected to persist until the morning, while heavy rainfall is likely over the next 12 hours.

A storm surge of 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide could also inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh. While parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have already witnessed heavy rainfall, neighbouring Odisha has stepped up preparations to deal with the cyclone's impact amid concerns over fresh damage following Cyclone Arnab. Here are the top developments.

Storm Surge Threat In Bapatla, Krishna And Prakasam

The IMD has warned that a storm surge of 1-1.5 metres above the astronomical tide could flood low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh until the morning of November 3.

Bapatla, Krishna and Prakasam districts are expected to face the maximum impact of the surge, which will gradually weaken. The weather department has also forecast heavy spells of rainfall along the south Andhra coast over the next 12 hours.

Gale winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph, are likely to continue along and off the coast until morning, the IMD said.

Andhra Government Sets Up WhatsApp Helpline

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a dedicated grievance reporting mechanism to help residents in cyclone-affected areas seek assistance during emergencies.

People can report power outages, uprooted trees, collapsed walls, waterlogging and other disruptions by messaging the dedicated WhatsApp number 9552300009. The facility is intended to connect residents directly with the administration and enable quicker intervention by ground teams.

Citizens can access the service through the following steps:

1. Send "Hi" to WhatsApp number 9552300009.

2. Select the "Services" option from the menu.

3. Choose "Murasu Cyclone Issues".

4. Click on "Report Issue" and confirm.

5. Select "Registration" and provide details such as name, district and mandal.

19 Flights Cancelled At Andhra Airports

At least 19 domestic flights were cancelled at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati airports as Cyclone Murasu approached the coast.

Vijayawada Airport Director M Lakshmi Kantha Reddy said IndiGo cancelled 10 flights, while Air India Express cancelled two. Four flights were also cancelled at Visakhapatnam airport and three at Tirupati airport.

Chennai airport authorities also cancelled some flights and advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates.

Andhra Pradesh Government Places Officials On High Alert

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to remain on alert as moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds were expected across south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Naidu expressed hope that the cyclone's impact would remain limited, citing forecasts of lower wind speeds and rainfall intensity compared with Cyclone Arnab.

The state energy department has also put power utilities on high alert, directing officials to take precautionary measures to protect electricity infrastructure and minimise disruptions to power supply. Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar asked distribution companies to remain particularly vigilant in vulnerable areas.

Tamil Nadu Sends Rescue And Power Teams

Tamil Nadu has extended assistance to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh by deploying three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams comprising 90 personnel.

The state has also sent 25 electricity department teams, with 500 personnel and essential equipment, to assist with emergency response and power restoration.

Karnataka has separately announced that it will send 500 skilled electricity department personnel along with equipment to help repair infrastructure damaged by Cyclone Arnab.

Heavy Rainfall In Chennai, Schools Closed

Several parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts have witnessed heavy rainfall, with showers continuing since Sunday night.

The weather department has warned of very heavy rainfall in Chennai and Tiruvallur, while heavy showers are expected in Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris.

Schools in Chennai remained closed on Monday as authorities prepared for further rainfall. The IMD said rain intensity was likely to ease only after the cyclone completely crossed the coast.

Odisha Evacuates Residents, Keeps 300 Rescue Teams Ready

Odisha has stepped up evacuation measures in vulnerable areas as Cyclone Murasu is expected to bring heavy rainfall to several southern districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said district collectors had been alerted and more than 300 rescue teams from the NDRF, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services had been kept on standby.

Schools and colleges in some southern districts have also been closed until November 3 as the state prepares for the cyclone's impact.