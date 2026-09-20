Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Silver toe rings signify marital bliss, linked to Moon and Venus.

Silver calms malefic Rahu-Ketu effects, ensuring energetic balance.

Worn on second toe for health; gold is religiously prohibited.

Do not share; replace broken rings immediately; wear equally.

Silver Toe Rings: In the Indian Sanatan tradition, the sixteen adornments are not merely a means of enhancing beauty, but are also rooted in religious beliefs, astrological perspectives, and traditional lifestyles. Toe rings, worn by women after marriage, are considered an important symbol of marital bliss.

The question often arises: why are toe rings always worn in silver? And what is their connection to the nine planets in astrology, especially Rahu, Ketu, and the Moon? Let's explore this in detail, based on astrological beliefs and traditional perspectives.



Silver Metal And Moon-Venus Relation

In Vedic astrology, metals are considered to be related to the energies of the planets:

Moon Symbol: Silver is considered a significator of the Moon and Venus. The Moon represents the mind, coolness, and mental peace, while Venus represents marital bliss and beauty.

Reduction of negative energy: According to astrological beliefs, wearing silver on the feet keeps the circulation of positive energy in the body and helps in reducing mental stress.

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Astrological Belief Between Rahu-Ketu And Feet

In astrology, different parts of the body are associated with different planets:

Ketu resides in the feet: According to traditional astrology, Ketu is believed to influence the lower part of the body and especially the feet, while Rahu is the factor of confusion and unexpected obstacles.

Rahu and Ketu Calm: According to Lal Kitab and traditional astrological views, silver is considered the most effective soft metal for calming the malefic effects of Rahu and Ketu. Wearing silver toe rings balances the energy transmitted through the feet, helping to control domestic troubles or mental instability.

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Why Is Toe Ring Worn Only On The Second Toe?

There is a fixed rule for wearing a toe ring; it is worn on the second toe just next to the thumb:

Nervous System and Health Beliefs: According to Ayurveda and traditional acupressure, the nerve of the second toe is believed to be connected to the uterus and heart. Gentle pressure from silver is believed to help regulate blood circulation and maintain hormonal balance.

Religious rules: According to scriptures, one should never wear gold toe rings. Gold is considered the embodiment of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi (the metal of Guru), so wearing it below the waist is considered inappropriate.

Important Rules And Precautions Related To Toe Rings

According to astrological traditions, women are advised to keep the following in mind:

Do not give your toe ring to anyone: According to folk beliefs, one should not gift or wear one's worn toe ring to any other woman.

Breaking or losing a toe ring: This is not considered a good omen; if the toe ring breaks, it should be replaced immediately with a new silver one.

Balance on both feet: Toe rings should always be worn equally on both toes.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.]