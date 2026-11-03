Cargo Vessel Carrying 14 Indians Attacked Off Oman Coast, One Seafarer Killed: Centre

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian cargo vessel attacked off Oman, carrying 14 seafarers.

One Indian crew member died; 13 others safely rescued.

Deceased identified as Gandhar Ajij from Gujarat, India.

Indian authorities are assisting survivors and facilitating repatriation.

An Indian-flagged cargo vessel carrying 14 Indian seafarers was attacked by an unidentified aerial object off the coast of Oman on Monday, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. One crew member died from his injuries, while the remaining 13 seafarers were safely evacuated and rescued by the Omani Coast Guard.

The deceased has been identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, a native of Gujarat. The vessel, identified as MSV AL JUSUFI, was navigating near the Omani coast when it was struck.

In a post on X, Sonowal said: “The Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, one of our seafarers tragically succumbed to his injuries.”

The minister further stated that the ministry and Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors. He added that the minsitry is working towards the swift repatriation of the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer.

⚠️ IMPORTANT UPDATE ⚠️ On Nov 2, the Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this hour of immense grief. The Ministry and Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 3, 2026

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Tanker Carrying Indian Crew Attacked With Limpet Mines In Hormuz

The incident follows a series of attacks on vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing hostilities between the US and Iran since the conflict began in February.

The recent attack comes just days after a Panama-flagged oil tanker carrying 27 Indian crew members was attacked by limpet mines in the Strait of Hormuz last Friday. The tanker, MT LOUISE 1, was attacked by a small craft that attached two limpet mines to its hull, news agency Reuters reported.

According to the British navy agency United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, the incident happened 46 km northeast of Oman's Khasab.

The attack marked the first successful deployment of limpet mines in Hormuz since the conflict began in February. These mines were first deployed in the region in 2017 and used against tankers in Hormuz in subsequent years.