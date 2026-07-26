'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke In Video Message Day After CJP Ends Protest

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video message on Sunday morning, thanking his supporters a day after the outfit called off the protests over the NEET paper leak.

In the video message, Dipke, who has been down with typhoid, said that it was "just the beginning" for CJP and that the outfit has a "long way to go."

CJP Founder Abhijit Dipke releases a video thanking everyone who made the huge victory of the youth possible.



Thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/6726w6THxZ — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 26, 2026

CJP had ended the agitation on Saturday following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister, which was one of the key demands of the protesters.