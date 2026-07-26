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English NewsNewsIndia'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke In Video Message Day After CJP Ends Protest

'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke In Video Message Day After CJP Ends Protest

'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke In Video Message Day After Ending CJP Protest

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 10:10 AM (IST)

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video message on Sunday morning, thanking his supporters a day after the outfit called off the protests over the NEET paper leak.

In the video message, Dipke, who has been down with typhoid, said that it was "just the beginning" for CJP and that the outfit has a "long way to go." 

CJP had ended the agitation on Saturday following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister, which was one of the key demands of the protesters.

Before You Go

Protest: Jantar Mantar Protest Ends After Government Accepts CJP Demands

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
CJP NEET Paper Leak NEET Protests Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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