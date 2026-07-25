Even with cloudy skies, invisible UV rays still penetrate and can cause tanning, pigmentation, and long-term skin damage. Humid weather does not reduce your UV exposure.
Explorer
Rainy Weather Isn't A Free Pass: Why Your Skin Still Needs Sunscreen Every Day
Think cloudy skies protect your skin? Dermatologists warn that harmful UV rays remain active during the monsoon. Learn why sunscreen is still essential, how to choose the right formula for humid weather, and the correct way to apply it for maximum protection.
- Monsoon weather still requires sunscreen; UV rays penetrate clouds.
- UV rays cause pigmentation, aging, and long-term skin damage.
- Choose broad-spectrum SPF30+ sunscreen, apply correctly and consistently.
Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is sunscreen important during the monsoon season?
Do clouds effectively block harmful UV rays?
No, up to 80 percent of UV rays can still pass through clouds. UVA rays, which contribute to pigmentation and aging, remain active throughout the year.
What kind of sunscreen is best for humid monsoon weather?
Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and PA+++/++++ protection. Lightweight gel, fluid, or matte-finish formulas, ideally water-resistant, are recommended.
How should I properly apply sunscreen to my face and neck?
Start with a clean face, and for adequate coverage, apply roughly one teaspoon of sunscreen, often referred to as the two-finger rule. Remember to cover other exposed areas like ears and hands.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Health
Rainy Weather Isn't A Free Pass: Why Your Skin Still Needs Sunscreen Every Day
Health
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | How The Rainy Season Can Worsen Parkinson's Symptoms And What Caregivers Should Know
Health
Doc Talk | Skin Disorders In India Are On The Rise; Here's Why Experts Recommend A Holistic Approach
Health
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Monsoon Fever Isn't Always Dengue: Here's What You Need To Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion