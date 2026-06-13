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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Star Cast Of ‘Raakh’ Featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre And Aamir Bashir Seen Together
Actors Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bhashir, Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, and filmmaker Prosit Roy were recently spotted, sparking excitement around their recently released show Raakh.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and ensemble cast of ‘Raakh’ share frame during appearance.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Star Cast Of ‘Raakh’ Featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre And Aamir Bashir Seen Together
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Star Cast Of ‘Raakh’ Featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre And Aamir Bashir Seen Together