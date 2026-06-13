Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleABP Live Celeb Spotted | Star Cast Of ‘Raakh’ Featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre And Aamir Bashir Seen Together

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Star Cast Of ‘Raakh’ Featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre And Aamir Bashir Seen Together

Actors Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bhashir, Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, and filmmaker Prosit Roy were recently spotted, sparking excitement around their recently released show Raakh.

By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
Actors Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bhashir, Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, and filmmaker Prosit Roy were recently spotted, sparking excitement around their recently released show Raakh.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and ensemble cast of ‘Raakh’ share frame during appearance.

1/6
Ramandeep Yadav, who will be seen as Rajjo in Amazon Prime Video’s Raakh, was also spotted during the outing. The actor sported a relaxed look in a black half-sleeve shirt worn open over a white T-shirt, paired with beige trousers.
Ramandeep Yadav, who will be seen as Rajjo in Amazon Prime Video’s Raakh, was also spotted during the outing. The actor sported a relaxed look in a black half-sleeve shirt worn open over a white T-shirt, paired with beige trousers.
2/6
Ramandeep Yadav, Akash Makhija, and Ali Fazal were seen posing together for the camera, sharing a casual and cheerful moment while striking a relaxed pose that highlighted their camaraderie and easy on-screen chemistry during the public appearance.
Ramandeep Yadav, Akash Makhija, and Ali Fazal were seen posing together for the camera, sharing a casual and cheerful moment while striking a relaxed pose that highlighted their camaraderie and easy on-screen chemistry during the public appearance.
Published at : 13 Jun 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonali Bendre Ali Fazal Aamir Bashir Raakh Akash Makhija Ramandeep Yadav Prosit Roy

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
7 Grooming Tips Nick Jonas Follows To Maintain His Signature Glow And Camera-Ready Freshness
7 Grooming Tips Nick Jonas Follows To Maintain His Signature Glow And Camera-Ready Freshness
Lifestyle
Why This Kerala Village Has Hundreds Of Twins And Still Baffles Scientists
Why This Kerala Village Has Hundreds Of Twins And Still Baffles Scientists
Lifestyle
Budget Traveller | Girnar In Monsoon: Best Places To Visit, Ropeway Tips And Travel Itinerary
Budget Traveller | Girnar In Monsoon: Best Places To Visit, Ropeway Tips And Travel Itinerary
Lifestyle
ABP Live Pet First | 10 Important Care Tips For Female Dogs During Heat Cycle
ABP Live Pet First | 10 Important Care Tips For Female Dogs During Heat Cycle
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

World Focus: Iran Signals Peace Deal Progress as US Military Build-Up Keeps Pressure Intact
Diplomacy Watch: Iran Signals Initial Truce Framework as US Peace Deal Talks Gain Momentum
Bengal Flash: Police Raid Abhishek Banerjee Residence After PA Linked to Financial Probe
Global Alert: US-Iran Peace Breakthrough Near as Geneva Emerges for Landmark June Deal Talks
Delhi Power Shock: Electricity Bills May Rise Up to 3.3% for High-Consumption Consumers

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget