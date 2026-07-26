Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fertility significantly declines with age for both sexes.

Advancing age increases pregnancy risks, prompting timely medical evaluation.

Fertility preservation options exist; IVF effectiveness declines with age.

In today's fast-paced world, the decision to start a family is often influenced by career aspirations, financial stability, personal goals, or simply waiting for the right partner. While these are all valid reasons, one aspect that often remains overlooked is the biological clock. Unlike many other aspects of health, fertility is closely linked to age, making it essential to understand how time impacts reproductive potential.

Fertility And Age: Why Does It Matter?

Women are born with all the eggs they will ever have, approximately one to two million at birth. This reserve naturally declines over time, reducing to around 300,000 by puberty. With every menstrual cycle, not only does the number of eggs decrease, but their quality also gradually diminishes. The most fertile years for women are typically between the ages of 20 and 30. Fertility begins to decline gradually after the age of 30, with a more noticeable decline after 35. By the age of 40, the chances of conceiving naturally are significantly lower compared to earlier years.

Men, too, experience age-related changes in fertility. Although sperm production continues throughout life, advancing age can lead to reduced sperm quality, lower motility, increased DNA fragmentation, and a slightly higher risk of genetic abnormalities in offspring.

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Understanding Ovarian Reserve

Ovarian reserve refers to the quantity of eggs remaining in the ovaries. While every woman ages differently, certain investigations can provide an estimate of ovarian reserve. These include:



Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) blood test

Antral Follicle Count (AFC) through ultrasound

Hormonal evaluation when indicated

It is important to note that ovarian reserve tests estimate egg quantity rather than egg quality, both of which play a crucial role in achieving pregnancy.

How Age Affects Pregnancy Outcomes

As maternal age increases, the likelihood of certain pregnancy-related complications also rises. These may include:

Difficulty conceiving naturally

Increased risk of miscarriage

Higher incidence of chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome

Gestational diabetes

Pregnancy-induced hypertension

Increased likelihood of Caesarean delivery



However, many women in their late 30s and early 40s have healthy pregnancies with appropriate medical care and timely intervention.

Fertility Preservation: Planning Ahead

Not everyone is ready to become a parent in their twenties or early thirties. Fortunately, advances in reproductive medicine now offer fertility preservation options for individuals who wish to delay parenthood. Egg freezing has emerged as an effective option for women who want to preserve their fertility for future use. Ideally performed before the age of 35, egg freezing allows healthier eggs to be stored, potentially improving future pregnancy outcomes. Similarly, sperm freezing is recommended for men undergoing cancer treatment, certain medical procedures, or those wishing to preserve fertility for future family planning.

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When Should You Seek Medical Advice?

Many couples assume that conception will happen naturally whenever they decide to start trying. However, timing is important.

You should consult a fertility specialist if:

You are below 35 years and have been trying to conceive for one year without success.

You are 35 years or older and have been trying for six months.

You have irregular or absent menstrual cycles.

You have a history of endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), pelvic infections, or recurrent miscarriages.

Your partner has known male fertility issues.

You are considering delaying parenthood and wish to assess your fertility status.

Early evaluation often provides more treatment options and improves the chances of successful conception.

Can Assisted Reproductive Technology Overcome Age?

Technologies such as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) have transformed fertility treatment and helped millions of couples achieve parenthood. However, it is important to understand that IVF cannot completely reverse the effects of age on egg quality. Success rates of IVF are generally higher in younger women because healthier eggs are more likely to develop into healthy embryos. While advanced reproductive technologies can significantly improve outcomes, they cannot entirely compensate for the natural decline in fertility associated with ageing.

Lifestyle Matters Too

Although age remains the most significant factor affecting female fertility, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can positively influence reproductive health. Regular exercise, balanced nutrition, maintaining a healthy body weight, avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption, managing stress, and treating underlying medical conditions all contribute to better fertility outcomes.



Delaying parenthood has become increasingly common, and for many, it is the right personal choice. However, informed decisions are empowering decisions. Understanding how age influences fertility allows individuals and couples to plan proactively rather than reactively.

If you are considering postponing pregnancy, seeking a fertility assessment does not mean you need treatment immediately. Instead, it provides valuable insight into your reproductive health and helps you make informed decisions about your future.

Modern fertility care is not just about helping couples conceive—it is about educating, empowering, and supporting individuals throughout every stage of their reproductive journey.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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