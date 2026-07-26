Youth More Important Than Any Position: Amit Shah After Pradhan Quits Amid NEET Row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister, saying that for the BJP, the country, youth and students are "far more important than any position."

In a post on X, Shah said the decision reflected the government's willingness to act in response to concerns over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

"For BJP workers, the country, our youth, and students are far more important than any position. Today, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from his post exemplifies this very principle," Shah said.

He further said the government remained committed to reforming the examination system and ensuring strict action against those responsible for paper leaks.

"The Modi government respects the sentiments of the country's youth and is committed to implementing the necessary reforms against paper leaks. The decisions taken by Modi ji to ensure strict punishment for those guilty of paper leaks are commendable. I am fully confident that these steps will ensure complete justice for the students who succeeded in the NEET examination," he added.

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Shah Highlights Pradhan's Tenure

The home minister also praised Pradhan's tenure as education minister, crediting him with advancing key education reforms.

"During his tenure, Dharmendra Pradhan has brought about significant reforms in the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), expansion of PM SHRI Schools, promotion of digital education, skill development, and strengthening industry-academia coordination. His tenure is a testament to his dedication to the resolve of making India a developed nation," he said.

Pradhan's Resignation Follows Student Protests

Pradhan resigned earlier on Saturday amid mounting nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Announcing his decision, the former education minister said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the agitation over examination irregularities was not exploited by "anti-national forces."

The resignation came after weeks of protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had demanded Pradhan's removal, examination reforms, and greater accountability over the alleged paper leak.

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