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English NewsNewsIndia'Vande Mataram' Before Tamil Anthem? Raj Bhavan Directive Sparks Political Row In Tamil Nadu

'Vande Mataram' Before Tamil Anthem? Raj Bhavan Directive Sparks Political Row In Tamil Nadu

The announcement drew criticism from political parties in the state, which accused the Raj Bhavan of undermining Tamil Nadu's rights and disregarding the state's linguistic and cultural identity.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 11:29 AM (IST)

The CPI(M) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Saturday criticised the Raj Bhavan over its reported directive to begin the 33rd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University with the national song Vande Mataram instead of the Tamil Nadu state anthem, Tamil Thai Vazhthu.

In separate statements, CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss described the move as an affront to the state anthem and its composer. They urged the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and ensure that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is accorded the first position during the university's convocation scheduled for July 28.

The controversy erupted after Vice-Chancellor N Chandrasekar said the university had received clear instructions from the Governor's Office to play Vande Mataram first, followed by the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, with Tamil Thai Vazhthu to be rendered third.

The announcement drew criticism from political parties in the state, which accused the Raj Bhavan of undermining Tamil Nadu's rights and disregarding the state's linguistic and cultural identity.

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Ramadoss pointed out that Neeraarum Kadaludutha, the state anthem, was composed by Manonmaniam Sundaram Pillai, after whom the university is named. He said relegating the anthem to third place at an institution bearing the scholar's name was unacceptable.

Echoing the sentiment, Shanmugam said placing Tamil Thai Vazhthu after the national song and national anthem at a state university named after Sundaranar amounted to disrespecting his legacy.

Both leaders also questioned the Governor's Office and the university administration for implementing what they claimed were directions that ran contrary to Union government guidelines.

Ramadoss said that although a Union government circular issued in February had placed Vande Mataram first, the Ministry of Home Affairs had subsequently clarified on July 9 that state anthems should be rendered first, followed by the national song and then the national anthem. He alleged that ignoring the clarification reflected an arbitrary exercise of authority.

Referring to the Vice-Chancellor's statement that non-compliance with the Governor's directive could invite disciplinary action, Shanmugam alleged that the Raj Bhavan was interfering in the functioning of state universities through coercive measures.

The CPI(M) also raised constitutional concerns, arguing that making the singing of portions of Vande Mataram mandatory could conflict with the principles of freedom, secularism and pluralism enshrined in the Constitution. The party called for the withdrawal of any Union Home Ministry directive making the song compulsory.

The CPI(M) and PMK urged the Tamil Nadu government not to remain a silent spectator and asked the state administration and university authorities to ensure that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is sung first at the July 28 convocation.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
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Vande Mataram Tamil NAdu
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