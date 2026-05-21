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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Madhuri Dixit To Tripti Dimri, B-Town Divas Shine Bright In Glamorous Avatars

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Madhuri Dixit To Tripti Dimri, B-Town Divas Shine Bright In Glamorous Avatars

Madhuri Dixit, Divya Dutta and other Bollywood celebrities grabbed attention with their elegant fashion choices and glamorous appearances at recent outings.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 21 May 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Madhuri Dixit, Divya Dutta and other Bollywood celebrities grabbed attention with their elegant fashion choices and glamorous appearances at recent outings.

Bollywood Actresses Steal Attention With Their Elegant Fashion Moments

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Madhuri Dixit looked timelessly graceful in a sophisticated white saree adorned with subtle black floral detailing and a dramatic black tasseled border. Styled with a structured black blouse, statement earrings, and soft glam makeup, her monochrome ensemble radiated elegance and poise.
Madhuri Dixit looked timelessly graceful in a sophisticated white saree adorned with subtle black floral detailing and a dramatic black tasseled border. Styled with a structured black blouse, statement earrings, and soft glam makeup, her monochrome ensemble radiated elegance and poise.
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Tamannaah Bhatia served elevated airport fashion in a chic black structured top layered over a crisp white peplum hem, styled with charcoal wide-leg denim. White sneakers, oversized sunglasses, and a sleek handbag completed her modern and polished off-duty look.
Tamannaah Bhatia served elevated airport fashion in a chic black structured top layered over a crisp white peplum hem, styled with charcoal wide-leg denim. White sneakers, oversized sunglasses, and a sleek handbag completed her modern and polished off-duty look.
Published at : 21 May 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Bollywood Divas Celebrity Fashion Bollywood Actresses Looks ABP Live Celeb Spotted Celeb Spotted

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