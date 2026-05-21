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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Madhuri Dixit To Tripti Dimri, B-Town Divas Shine Bright In Glamorous Avatars
Madhuri Dixit, Divya Dutta and other Bollywood celebrities grabbed attention with their elegant fashion choices and glamorous appearances at recent outings.
Bollywood Actresses Steal Attention With Their Elegant Fashion Moments
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Published at : 21 May 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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