6-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Water-Filled Pit While Playing In Greater Noida

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Six-year-old boy died after falling into Greater Noida pit.

Residents allege authority's 15-foot-deep pit lacked safety measures.

Locals expressed outrage, blaming civic body for negligence.

Authorities ordered probe, promising strict action against negligent officials.

A six-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit allegedly dug by the Greater Noida Authority without adequate safety measures near Kaladham Society in the Knowledge Park area, triggering allegations of official negligence and renewed concerns over safety at civic work sites.

The victim was the son of Siwan Yadav, Vice Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya. According to local residents, the pit, around 15 feet deep, had been excavated for boring work related to a water pipeline project. They alleged that the excavation site was left without barricades, warning signs or any protective fencing despite posing a serious risk to the public.

Residents Blame Civic Body

Residents said the child was playing with other children near the society when he accidentally approached the pit and slipped into the water.

The other children immediately raised an alarm, prompting nearby residents to rush to the spot. After considerable effort, the boy was pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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The incident sparked outrage among locals, who blamed the Greater Noida Authority for failing to secure the site. They alleged that basic safety precautions, such as barricading the excavation area or installing warning boards, had not been put in place despite the deep pit remaining exposed.

Residents said the tragedy could have been avoided had proper safety protocols been followed.

Probe Ordered Into Incident

Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashutosh Gupta visited the site after the incident and reviewed the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

He said preliminary information suggested the pit had been dug as part of work related to a water pipeline for the area.

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The SDM said authorities would investigate the incident thoroughly and assured that strict action would be taken against anyone found negligent.

The tragedy has once again brought attention to safety standards at public infrastructure projects in and around Greater Noida, with residents demanding accountability and stricter enforcement of safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.