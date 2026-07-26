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English NewsNewsIndia'Vikram-1 Filled Every Citizen With Pride': PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

'Vikram-1 Filled Every Citizen With Pride': PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi praised the young innovators behind the Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket project, calling it India's first rocket developed by the private sector.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi lauded Vikram-1, India's first private rocket.
  • Skyroot Aerospace successfully launched Vikram-1 from Satish Dhawan Centre.
  • The rocket reached orbit, completing all planned flight stages.

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the successful launch of Vikram-1, saying the achievement has filled every citizen with pride and marked a historic moment for India's space sector, as he highlighted the growing role of private players in the country's space journey.
 


 Addressing the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Last Sunday, Vikram-1's successful launch filled every citizen with pride. We all witnessed this historic moment for the Indian space sector."
 


 "This is India's first rocket developed by the private sector. Our young innovators have accomplished something unimaginable. They have demonstrated remarkable skill, passion, and patience," he added.
 


 Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 successfully reached orbit on July 18, marking the maiden flight of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket. The mission, named 'Mission Aagaman', was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
 


 The 24-metre carbon-composite rocket completed all planned flight stages, including stage separations and the firing of its Orbital Adjustment Module (OAM), before injecting its payloads into a nearly 450-km orbit.
 


 The Vikram-1 rocket, powered by three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment module, is designed to deploy payloads of up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
 


 Meanwhile, several BJP leaders and Chief Ministers listened to the 136th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' across the country.
 


 Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP national president Nitin Nabin listened to the programme in Patna, while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai heard it in Raipur.
 


 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha listened to the episode in Agartala, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma heard the Prime Minister's address in Kamrup. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant space achievement did PM Modi praise?

PM Modi praised the successful launch of Vikram-1, calling it a historic moment for India's space sector. He highlighted the growing role of private players in the country's space journey.

What is unique about the Vikram-1 rocket?

Vikram-1 is India's first rocket developed by the private sector. Its successful launch filled every citizen with pride and showcased the skill of young innovators.

Which company developed and launched Vikram-1?

Skyroot Aerospace developed and successfully launched the Vikram-1 rocket. The mission, named 'Mission Aagaman', reached orbit on July 18 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

What are the capabilities of the Vikram-1 rocket?

The Vikram-1 rocket is designed to deploy payloads of up to 350 kg. It can place them into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Published at : 26 Jul 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Vikram-1
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