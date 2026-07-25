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English NewsLifestyleSarnath Becomes India's 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site: Here's Why The Ancient Site Is So Special

Sarnath Becomes India's 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site: Here's Why The Ancient Site Is So Special

Sarnath, where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The recognition makes it India's 45th World Heritage Site, highlighting its immense historical, spiritual and cultural significance on the global stage.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sarnath, a revered Buddhist site, received UNESCO World Heritage status.
  • Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon at this historically significant location.
  • The recognition enhances global awareness, conservation, and spiritual tourism.

Sarnath, one of the world's most revered Buddhist pilgrimage destinations, has received global recognition after being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The announcement marks a significant moment for India's cultural and spiritual heritage, placing the ancient site alongside some of the world's most treasured landmarks. Located near Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Sarnath is where Lord Buddha is believed to have delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. The recognition highlights the site's historical importance, its enduring influence on Buddhism, and India's continued efforts to preserve monuments that have shaped civilisation and inspired millions across generations.

Why Sarnath Matters

Sarnath occupies a unique place in Buddhist history. It is widely believed to be the location where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment in Bodh Gaya, setting in motion the teachings that later spread across Asia and beyond. Announcing the inscription during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, UNESCO posted on X: "New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath, #India."

The latest recognition makes Sarnath India's 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site, reinforcing the country's rich cultural and historical legacy on the global stage.

Landmark For India's Cultural Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the development, saying the site shares a profound connection with Lord Buddha. He stated that Sarnath reflects Lord Buddha's "timeless message of wisdom, compassion, and harmony that inspires the world."

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The recognition is also the result of a long nomination process. In August 2025, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Lok Sabha that India had submitted the nomination dossier, titled 'Ancient Buddhist Site, Sarnath', to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre for the 2025–26 nomination cycle.

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What UNESCO Recognition Means

A UNESCO World Heritage inscription acknowledges places of outstanding cultural or natural value that deserve protection for future generations. For Sarnath, the honour is expected to strengthen global awareness of the site, encourage heritage conservation, and attract more visitors interested in India's Buddhist legacy.

The decision was taken by the World Heritage Committee, one of the governing bodies responsible for implementing the Convention for the Protection of the World's Cultural and Natural Heritage. Sarnath's inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List is more than an international accolade. It recognises a place that has shaped spiritual thought for centuries and ensures that its legacy will continue to be preserved and appreciated by people around the world.

 
 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the historical significance of Sarnath?

Sarnath is revered as the location where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. This event initiated the teachings that subsequently spread across Asia and beyond.

What recent global recognition did Sarnath receive?

Sarnath has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. This significant announcement was made during the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea.

What does UNESCO inscription mean for Sarnath and India?

The UNESCO inscription is expected to strengthen global awareness of Sarnath, encourage heritage conservation, and attract more visitors. It also designates Sarnath as India's 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site.

When was the nomination for Sarnath submitted to UNESCO?

India submitted the nomination dossier, titled 'Ancient Buddhist Site, Sarnath,' to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre in August 2025. This was part of the 2025–26 nomination cycle.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Varanasi Sarnath Lord Buddha Buddhist Pilgrimage UNESCO World Heritage List UTTAR PRADESH Sarnath UNESCO World Heritage Site
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