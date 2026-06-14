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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla And Kiran Rao Glam Up at Aamir's Silver Jubilee Event

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla And Kiran Rao Glam Up at Aamir's Silver Jubilee Event

Aamir Khan hosted a grand silver-jubilee celebration for his Oscar-nominated classic Lagaan, marking 25 years. Salman, Kareena, Juhi, director Ashutosh, and the film's cast reunite in Mumbai.

By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Aamir Khan hosted a grand silver-jubilee celebration for his Oscar-nominated classic Lagaan, marking 25 years. Salman, Kareena, Juhi, director Ashutosh, and the film's cast reunite in Mumbai.

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan, Salman Khan & Juhi Chawla join Lagaan cast reunion in Mumbai.

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Junaid Khan, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is pictured here attending an event celebrating 25 Years of Aamir Khan Productions, standing in front of a backdrop listing many of the banner's hit films, including Peepli [Live], Taare Zameen Par, and Dhobi Ghat.
Junaid Khan, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is pictured here attending an event celebrating 25 Years of Aamir Khan Productions, standing in front of a backdrop listing many of the banner's hit films, including Peepli [Live], Taare Zameen Par, and Dhobi Ghat.
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Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended the 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions celebration, looking elegant in a beautiful silk salwar suit.
Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended the 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions celebration, looking elegant in a beautiful silk salwar suit.
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashutosh Gowariker Aamir Khan Lagaan Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan Salman Khan 25-year Celebration Oscar-nominated Film

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