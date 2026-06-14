Explorer
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla And Kiran Rao Glam Up at Aamir's Silver Jubilee Event
Aamir Khan hosted a grand silver-jubilee celebration for his Oscar-nominated classic Lagaan, marking 25 years. Salman, Kareena, Juhi, director Ashutosh, and the film's cast reunite in Mumbai.
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Aamir Khan, Salman Khan & Juhi Chawla join Lagaan cast reunion in Mumbai.
1/7
2/7
Published at : 14 Jun 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
7 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla And Kiran Rao Glam Up at Aamir's Silver Jubilee Event
Lifestyle
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Star Cast Of ‘Raakh’ Featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre And Aamir Bashir Seen Together
Lifestyle
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Madhuri Dixit To Tripti Dimri, B-Town Divas Shine Bright In Glamorous Avatars
Lifestyle
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Jackie Shroff To Rubina Dilaik, Stars Turn Heads With Stylish Looks
Lifestyle
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Sunny Deol, Tara Sutaria And More Turn Heads With Stylish Airport Looks
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Lifestyle
ABP Live Pet First | Monsoon Pet Care: 5 Simple Ways To Protect Your Pet From Seasonal Illness
Lifestyle
Budget Traveller | Monsoon Safari In India: 5 Wildlife Parks That Stay Open In July
Lifestyle
ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Can Super El Niño Heat Waves Damage Your Lungs? Experts Warn of Rising Respiratory Risks
Lifestyle
What Do Football Legends Eat When They’re Not Scoring Goals? Their Favourite Foods Revealed
Advertisement
Lifestyle
7 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Juhi Chawla And Kiran Rao Glam Up at Aamir's Silver Jubilee Event
Lifestyle
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Star Cast Of ‘Raakh’ Featuring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre And Aamir Bashir Seen Together