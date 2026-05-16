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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleABP Live Celeb Spotted: Jackie Shroff To Rubina Dilaik, Stars Turn Heads With Stylish Looks

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Jackie Shroff To Rubina Dilaik, Stars Turn Heads With Stylish Looks

Bollywood celebrities grabbed attention with their stylish appearances, serving effortless fashion inspiration with trendy outfits.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 16 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebrities grabbed attention with their stylish appearances, serving effortless fashion inspiration with trendy outfits.

Bollywood Celebs Step Out In Trendy And Eye-Catching Outfits

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Jackie Shroff once again turned heads with his effortlessly bold fashion game. Dressed in a fitted black T-shirt with striped boot-cut trouser, the actor brought retro vibes with a modern street-style twist. His sunglasses, rugged boots, layered accessories, and signature plant detail added a quirky touch that perfectly reflected his fearless personality.
Jackie Shroff once again turned heads with his effortlessly bold fashion game. Dressed in a fitted black T-shirt with striped boot-cut trouser, the actor brought retro vibes with a modern street-style twist. His sunglasses, rugged boots, layered accessories, and signature plant detail added a quirky touch that perfectly reflected his fearless personality.
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Rubina Dilaik exuded modern glamour in sophisticated monochrome ensemble that perfectly balanced elegance and power dressing. She wore a structured sleeveless top with wide-leg trousers, while oversized tinted sunglasses and a stylish shoulder bag elevated the outfit further. Her softly styled waves added a graceful touch to the sharp silhouette.
Rubina Dilaik exuded modern glamour in sophisticated monochrome ensemble that perfectly balanced elegance and power dressing. She wore a structured sleeveless top with wide-leg trousers, while oversized tinted sunglasses and a stylish shoulder bag elevated the outfit further. Her softly styled waves added a graceful touch to the sharp silhouette.
Published at : 16 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity Airport Look Bollywood Celebrity Style ABP Live Celeb Spotted Celeb Fashion Trends Bollywood Spotted

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