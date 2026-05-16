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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Jackie Shroff To Rubina Dilaik, Stars Turn Heads With Stylish Looks
Bollywood celebrities grabbed attention with their stylish appearances, serving effortless fashion inspiration with trendy outfits.
Bollywood Celebs Step Out In Trendy And Eye-Catching Outfits
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Published at : 16 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Jackie Shroff To Rubina Dilaik, Stars Turn Heads With Stylish Looks
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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