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English NewsNewsIndiaTej Pratap Yadav Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody After Arrest In Patna Student Protest

Tej Pratap Yadav Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody After Arrest In Patna Student Protest

Tej Pratap Yadav was arrested for allegedly instigating students and provoking vandalism during protests on Patna's Exhibition Road.

Written By : Aryan Anand |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 07:39 AM (IST)

RJD leader and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav was on Tuesday remanded to 14 days' judicial custody after being arrested in connection with a student protest in Patna.

Police arrested Tej Pratap late on Monday night, alleging that he instigated students to protest and vandalise property during demonstrations on Exhibition Road in the Bihar capital.

Following his arrest, he was produced before a magistrate around midnight. The court subsequently remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody and ordered that he be sent to jail.

According to the police, the case relates to the student unrest and alleged acts of vandalism that took place on Exhibition Road, where Tej Pratap is accused of provoking demonstrators.

Tej Pratap had reached the protest site to express support for the students' agitation. However, police alleged that his presence and actions led to the escalation of the protest, resulting in damage to property.

The case is being investigated, and further legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the court's directions.

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About the author Aryan Anand

Aryan Anand is a journalist with ABP News, a writer and storyteller driven by a passion for impactful narratives. He approaches journalism with curiosity, perspective, and a commitment to meaningful storytelling.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 07:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Tej Pratap Yadav RJD NEET Paper Leak NEET Protests
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