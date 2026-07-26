India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaRajnath Singh Honours Kargil Heroes, Lays Wreath At Drass War Memorial On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Rajnath Singh Honours Kargil Heroes, Lays Wreath At Drass War Memorial On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the Kargil War heroes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas, honouring the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in 1999.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes at Kargil War Memorial.
  • The tribute marked Kargil Vijay Diwas, honoring fallen soldiers.
  • Singh lauded soldiers' valour, affirmed forces' readiness against threats.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999.

He laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also laid a wreath at the memorial to pay tributes to the bravehearts.

The Defence Minister recalled the valour of soldiers in a post on X.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the defence of our motherland. The nation will forever remain grateful and indebted to all those valiant soldiers who demonstrated extraordinary valour on the difficult peaks of Kargil in 1999," he said

"The indomitable courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Indian Armed Forces will continue to inspire future generations with patriotism, dedication to duty, and the spirit of offering everything for the motherland," he added.

The Indian Army has organised the 'Yudh Sansmaran' event at Lamochen View Point in Drass, Ladakh.

Addressing a commemorative event in Drass yesterday on the eve of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Defence Minister expressed confidence in the capability of defence forces and stated that no one dares to cast an evil eye upon India as long as the patriotism and resolve of the valiant troops of the nation remain unwavering.

Their courage enables every citizen to pursue and realise their dreams without fear, he added.

"Even as the enemy's intentions remain unchanged and it continues to employ nefarious tactics such as proxy wars and infiltration, the Indian Defence Forces stand fully prepared to face any challenge." he said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Negligence: Six-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 15-Foot Pit in Greater Noida, Contractor Arrested

Frequently Asked Questions

Who paid tribute to the Kargil War soldiers?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also laid a wreath at the memorial.

Where did Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pay tribute?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh. This act was to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

What event did the Indian Army organize in Drass?

The Indian Army organized the 'Yudh Sansmaran' event. It took place at Lamochen View Point in Drass, Ladakh.

What did Rajnath Singh say about India's defence forces?

Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in the defence forces, stating no one dares to cast an evil eye on India. He affirmed their readiness to face challenges like proxy wars and infiltration.

Published at : 26 Jul 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kargil Vijay Diwas Drass Kargil War Memorial Rajnath SIngh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rajnath Singh Honours Kargil Heroes, Lays Wreath At Drass War Memorial On Kargil Vijay Diwas
Rajnath Singh Honours Kargil Heroes, Lays Wreath At Drass War Memorial On Kargil Vijay Diwas
India
'Vande Mataram' Before Tamil Anthem? Raj Bhavan Directive Sparks Political Row In Tamil Nadu
'Vande Mataram' Before Tamil Anthem? Raj Bhavan Directive Sparks Political Row In Tamil Nadu
India
Youth More Important Than Any Position: Amit Shah After Pradhan Quits Amid NEET Row
Youth More Important Than Any Position: Amit Shah After Pradhan Quits Amid NEET Row
India
'Violence Never Solves Any Problem': Anna Hazare Reacts To Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
'Violence Never Solves Any Problem': Anna Hazare Reacts To Pradhan's Resignation
Advertisement

Videos

Negligence: Six-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into 15-Foot Pit in Greater Noida, Contractor Arrested
Politics: Tej Pratap Yadav Sent to Judicial Custody After Violence During Bihar Protest
Politics: Congress Targets Amit Shah Over Police Action During Jantar Mantar Protest
Defence: Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Kargil Heroes on 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas
Protest: Jantar Mantar Protest Ends After Government Accepts CJP Demands
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget