Explorer
India Marks World Environment Day With Plantation Drives, Rangolis | See Pics
From plantation drives in Assam to sand art in Puri, India marked World Environment Day with rallies, bicycle rides, and green initiatives, reflecting nationwide commitment to environmental awareness.
People participate in plantation drives and create rangolis as part of World Environment Day celebrations across India.
1/7
2/7
Published at : 05 Jun 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Madhuri Dixit To Tripti Dimri, B-Town Divas Shine Bright In Glamorous Avatars
Lifestyle
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Jackie Shroff To Rubina Dilaik, Stars Turn Heads With Stylish Looks
Lifestyle
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Sunny Deol, Tara Sutaria And More Turn Heads With Stylish Airport Looks
Lifestyle
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Hema Malini, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Keep It Stylish In Breezy Fits
Lifestyle
6 Photos
Sai Pallavi Birthday Special: 6 Most Ethereal Handloom Saree Looks That Showcase Her Simple Charm
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Lifestyle
World Environment Day 2026: History, Significance And Global Impact Of June 5
Lifestyle
Durga Puja Under Threat? Kolkata's Kumartuli Faces Clay Shortage, Puts A Centuries-Old Tradition At Risk
Lifestyle
Mysterious Blue Bruises Without Injury? Here’s What Your Body May Be Trying to Tell You
Lifestyle
Doing Nothing Is The New Self-Care? Inside The Viral ‘French Sunday’ Trend
Advertisement