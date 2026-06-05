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HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleIndia Marks World Environment Day With Plantation Drives, Rangolis | See Pics

India Marks World Environment Day With Plantation Drives, Rangolis | See Pics

From plantation drives in Assam to sand art in Puri, India marked World Environment Day with rallies, bicycle rides, and green initiatives, reflecting nationwide commitment to environmental awareness.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
From plantation drives in Assam to sand art in Puri, India marked World Environment Day with rallies, bicycle rides, and green initiatives, reflecting nationwide commitment to environmental awareness.

People participate in plantation drives and create rangolis as part of World Environment Day celebrations across India.

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ITBP personnel pose in front of a World Environment Day banner during a plantation drive organised in collaboration with the Indian Army and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tezpur, Assam. (Image Source: IANS)
ITBP personnel pose in front of a World Environment Day banner during a plantation drive organised in collaboration with the Indian Army and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tezpur, Assam. (Image Source: IANS)
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Women prepare an eco-themed rangoli as part of the celebration ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Indoor Stadium, in Surat. (Image Source: ANI)
Women prepare an eco-themed rangoli as part of the celebration ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Indoor Stadium, in Surat. (Image Source: ANI)
Published at : 05 Jun 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Environment Day World Environment Day Theme World Environment Day India World Environment Day Assam World Environment Day Puri

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