Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Spark 2026 Wedding Speculations After Abhishek Kumar’s Playful Remark

In a recent heartwarming moment, Abhishek Kumar visited Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni at their residence. Known for his friendly rapport with the television fraternity, Abhishek’s presence brought excitement and playful energy into the home. As soon as he stepped in, he joked about the small size of the lift, instantly lightening the mood. Meanwhile, Aly Goni was seen capturing moments for his vlog, offering fans a rare glimpse into their private space. (Image Source: Instagram/@alygoni)