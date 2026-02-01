Explorer
Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Spark 2026 Wedding Speculations After Abhishek Kumar’s Playful Remark
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are once again in the spotlight as Abhishek Kumar hints at their wedding this year.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spark wedding rumours as Abhishek Kumar visits their home and makes an unexpected comment.
1/8
2/8
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Celebrities
8 Photos
Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Spark 2026 Wedding Speculations After Abhishek Kumar’s Playful Remark
Celebrities
15 Photos
From John Abraham To Suniel Shetty, Bollywood Celebrities Cast Votes In BMC Polls
Celebrities
8 Photos
Sharmila Tagore Celebrates 81st Birthday In Delhi With Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Soha Ali Khan
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic To Win First Australian Open Title
News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Advertisement