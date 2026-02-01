Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Spark 2026 Wedding Speculations After Abhishek Kumar’s Playful Remark

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are once again in the spotlight as Abhishek Kumar hints at their wedding this year.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni spark wedding rumours as Abhishek Kumar visits their home and makes an unexpected comment.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's on-screen chemistry has translated into real-life camaraderie, making them a fan-favourite couple across social media. Recently, another wave of attention emerged after a home visit by popular TV actor Abhishek Kumar, sparking fresh speculation about a potential wedding in 2026. Fans eagerly await further developments, as the couple continues to charm audiences with their warmth and authenticity. (Image Source: Instagram/@alygoni)
In a recent heartwarming moment, Abhishek Kumar visited Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni at their residence. Known for his friendly rapport with the television fraternity, Abhishek’s presence brought excitement and playful energy into the home. As soon as he stepped in, he joked about the small size of the lift, instantly lightening the mood. Meanwhile, Aly Goni was seen capturing moments for his vlog, offering fans a rare glimpse into their private space. (Image Source: Instagram/@alygoni)
