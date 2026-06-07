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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRaveena Tandon Rides Scooter In Rishikesh, Chants ‘Har Har Gange’: WATCH

Raveena Tandon Rides Scooter In Rishikesh, Chants ‘Har Har Gange’: WATCH

Raveena Tandon's viral video from Rishikesh has won hearts online. Dressed in a simple saree, the actress was seen riding a scooter near Ram Jhula while chanting 'Har Har Gange'.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Raveena Tandon's Rishikesh scooter ride video went viral.
  • Fans praised her devotion and simplicity shown in the clip.
  • She will next appear in action-comedy
  • Tandon also has a Tamil film upcoming.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is no stranger to the spotlight, but this time around, it is not a film or a red carpet appearance that has people talking. A video of the actress has taken social media by storm, and honestly, it is not hard to see why. In the clip, Raveena is spotted riding a scooter through the lanes near Ram Jhula in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, dressed simply in a cream-coloured cotton sari paired with a yellow dupatta featuring a religious print. There are no airs about her, no entourage, no fuss. Just the actress, a scooter, and the gentle energy of a pilgrim seeking peace by the Ganga. As she rode, Raveena chanted "Har Har Gange" with full devotion, and that moment alone was enough to win over thousands of hearts online.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Namaste Bollywood (@namastebollywood.in)

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Fans Are Completely Smitten

What has truly struck a chord with people is how real and unfiltered Raveena looks in the video. Social media users flooded the comments section with love and admiration. One user wrote, "She is enjoying life!" while others wrote, "Very nice, Har Har Gange," and "Aap sab se alag ho mam aapke jaisi koi heroine nhi ho sakti [You are different from everybody else, there's no actor like you]." Her simplicity, paired with the spiritual setting of Rishikesh, clearly moved many who came across the clip.

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Raveena's Upcoming Films

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt. The film released on Jio Hotstar in 2014 and its story received a warm response from audiences. It also featured Aruna Irani, Parth Samthaan, and Khushali Kumar in key roles.

Coming up next, Raveena will be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, a film that boasts a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to hit theatres on June 26. She also has the Tamil film Vishwanath and Sons in the pipeline, which fans have been eagerly waiting for.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Raveena Tandon seen riding a scooter in the viral video?

Raveena Tandon was spotted riding a scooter near Ram Jhula in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. She was dressed simply in a cream-coloured sari and chanted

What was Raveena Tandon's most recent film release?

Raveena Tandon was last seen in the film Ghudchadi, which was released on Jio Hotstar in 2014. She starred alongside Sanjay Dutt in the movie.

What are Raveena Tandon's upcoming film projects?

Raveena Tandon will be seen in

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishikesh Raveena Tandon Raveena Tandon New Movie
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