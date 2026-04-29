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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Kareena Kapoor To Varun Dhawan, Celebs Nailed Everyday Fashion Goals
Bollywood celebs spotted across the city in stylish outfits, from relaxed casuals to chic co-ords, serving effortless fashion inspiration with their off-duty looks.
Bollywood Celebs Turn Heads With Their Everyday Fashion Game
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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