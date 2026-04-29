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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Kareena Kapoor To Varun Dhawan, Celebs Nailed Everyday Fashion Goals

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Kareena Kapoor To Varun Dhawan, Celebs Nailed Everyday Fashion Goals

Bollywood celebs spotted across the city in stylish outfits, from relaxed casuals to chic co-ords, serving effortless fashion inspiration with their off-duty looks.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebs spotted across the city in stylish outfits, from relaxed casuals to chic co-ords, serving effortless fashion inspiration with their off-duty looks.

Bollywood Celebs Turn Heads With Their Everyday Fashion Game

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Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor spotted at Filmalaya Studio in effortless style. Ranbir keeps it cool and effortless in an olive-green button-down paired with classic denim. Rolled sleeves and sleek sunglasses add a touch of understated charm to his relaxed, everyday style.
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor spotted at Filmalaya Studio in effortless style. Ranbir keeps it cool and effortless in an olive-green button-down paired with classic denim. Rolled sleeves and sleek sunglasses add a touch of understated charm to his relaxed, everyday style.
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Neetu Kapoor exudes graceful ease in a soft blue top layered with a beige jacket and a long denim skirt. Minimal styling and her radiant presence make the look feel elegant yet approachable.
Neetu Kapoor exudes graceful ease in a soft blue top layered with a beige jacket and a long denim skirt. Minimal styling and her radiant presence make the look feel elegant yet approachable.
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Bollywood Fashion Trends Celebrities Fashion ABP Live Celeb Spotted Bollywood Celeb Spotting

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