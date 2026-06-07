3 Haryana IAS Officers' Homes Raided In Late-Night CBI Searches Over Govt Funds Diversion Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted late-night searches on Sunday at multiple locations linked to senior Haryana government officials as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities involving government funds.

The agency carried out simultaneous raids at six locations across Chandigarh, Panchkula and the Delhi-NCR region. The action is linked to a probe into suspected financial irregularities involving funds belonging to eight Haryana government departments and two departments of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Among those whose premises were searched are Haryana-cadre IAS officers Pankaj Agarwal, Mohammad Shayin and Pradeep Kumar, as well as IFS officer Navneet Kumar Srivastava.

Noida-based Company Raided Too

The CBI also searched the premises of Noida-based MS Vipam Consultancy Private Limited and locations associated with its director.

During the searches, investigators seized documents, mobile phones, laptops and other digital devices for further examination.

According to preliminary findings, the agency suspects that the officials, allegedly in collusion with bank employees, facilitated the opening of certain bank accounts through which government funds were transferred to other accounts.

The CBI is now examining the money trail and investigating whether any personal benefits or financial gains were received by the officials in exchange for the alleged transactions. The probe is ongoing.

(With inputs by Ravi Yadav)