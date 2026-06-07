‘Electric Stove Exploded, Then I Cut Power’: What Chef Arrested In Delhi Hotel Fire Told Cops

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arrested chef claims stove explosion ignited deadly hotel fire.

Chef cut power, possibly disabling hotel's electronic door locks.

Police search for absconding manager, investigating hotel negligence.

A key development has emerged in the investigation into the deadly hotel fire in Delhi, with the arrested chef claiming that an explosion in an electric stove triggered the blaze before he switched off the building's main power supply.

Police on Saturday arrested the hotel's chef, identified as Negi, and questioned him for nearly six hours as part of the ongoing probe into the incident.



The blaze, which broke out at Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in Hauz Rani on Wednesday morning claimed 21 lives, and is among the deadliest fire incidents in the national capital in recent years.

Chef Claims Stove Explosion Triggered Fire

According to police sources, 65-year-old Negi told investigators that the fire broke out shortly after he switched on an electric stove in the kitchen on Wednesday morning.

He claimed that the stove exploded, causing flames to spread rapidly through the building.

Investigators are now working to verify the sequence of events and determine whether the fire originated from the kitchen equipment as alleged.

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Power Supply Cut Amid Panic

During questioning, Negi reportedly told police that he panicked after seeing the fire and thick smoke spreading through the premises.

According to his statement, he switched off the main electricity supply to the building before leaving the property.

Police believe this action may have had serious consequences for occupants inside the hotel.

Electronic Lock System Under Scrutiny

Investigators suspect that shutting down the main power supply caused the building's electronic door-locking system to stop functioning.

As a result, several guests may have become trapped inside their rooms while smoke and flames spread through the structure.

Officials are examining whether the failure of the electronic locking system contributed to casualties and hindered evacuation efforts during the emergency.



Investigators are also examining allegations that Negi failed to alert guests or assist evacuation efforts after noticing the fire.

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Manager Missing, Police Launch Search

A major focus of the investigation is Jay Mishra, a close associate and accountant of hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj, who remains absconding.

According to police, Mishra is believed to have handled the day-to-day functioning of the establishment. Multiple teams have been deployed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to trace him.

Investigators said Bajaj has told police that operational responsibilities for the hotel had largely been delegated to Mishra. Authorities are now examining financial records, operational documents and other material to determine the extent of his involvement.

Negligence Angle Being Investigated

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire and whether any acts of negligence played a role in the incident.

Technical evidence, witness statements and safety measures at the property are being reviewed to establish accountability. Police are also trying to establish how many staff members were present at the hotel when the fire broke out and whether any attempts were made to extinguish the flames before emergency services arrived.

Further action is expected based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.