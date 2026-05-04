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Vijay's Film Introduced One Of Bollywood’s Biggest Actor To South Cinema - Know Who She Is
Priyanka Chopra started in South cinema with Thamizhan in 2002, then rose to Bollywood and Hollywood fame. Today she is a global star with a massive net worth.
Priyanka Chopra debuted with Vijay Thalapathy.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
Tags :Vijay Thalapathy Priyanka Chopra
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