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HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentVijay's Film Introduced One Of Bollywood’s Biggest Actor To South Cinema - Know Who She Is

Vijay's Film Introduced One Of Bollywood’s Biggest Actor To South Cinema - Know Who She Is

Priyanka Chopra started in South cinema with Thamizhan in 2002, then rose to Bollywood and Hollywood fame. Today she is a global star with a massive net worth.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 04 May 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
Priyanka Chopra started in South cinema with Thamizhan in 2002, then rose to Bollywood and Hollywood fame. Today she is a global star with a massive net worth.

Priyanka Chopra debuted with Vijay Thalapathy.

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According to reports by Koimoi, Priyanka Chopra’s total net worth is estimated to be around ₹583 crore. She has earned not only from films but also from several brand endorsements. Her consistent hard work has made her one of the top actresses in the industry.
According to reports by Koimoi, Priyanka Chopra’s total net worth is estimated to be around ₹583 crore. She has earned not only from films but also from several brand endorsements. Her consistent hard work has made her one of the top actresses in the industry.
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Priyanka continues to earn a huge income through films even today. In Bollywood, she made her mark with movies like Fashion, Don, and Bajirao Mastani. However, she is now also working in international projects and charges crores of rupees as her fee for a single film.
Priyanka continues to earn a huge income through films even today. In Bollywood, she made her mark with movies like Fashion, Don, and Bajirao Mastani. However, she is now also working in international projects and charges crores of rupees as her fee for a single film.
Published at : 04 May 2026 06:55 PM (IST)
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Vijay Thalapathy Priyanka Chopra

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