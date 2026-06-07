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HomeCitiesWhen Will Monsoon Reach Delhi? IMD Signals Relief From Scorching Heat Soon

When Will Monsoon Reach Delhi? IMD Signals Relief From Scorching Heat Soon

Meteorologists expect rainfall activity to gradually increase across north India as the monsoon advances through Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 12:30 PM (IST)

With the Southwest Monsoon officially making its onset over Kerala, attention has now shifted to northern India, particularly Delhi-NCR, where residents continue to grapple with intense heat and humidity.

While the monsoon has begun its journey across the country, Delhi may have to wait a little longer for sustained rainfall. According to projections by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital is expected to witness pre-monsoon activity in the coming days before the full-fledged monsoon arrives later this month.

Monsoon Yet To Reach Delhi

The weather department has indicated that the monsoon is advancing steadily northward after entering Kerala. Based on its current progress, the rain-bearing system is expected to move through central and eastern India before reaching the Delhi-NCR region.

Although the IMD has not announced an exact date for Delhi's monsoon onset, current estimates suggest it could arrive between June 25 and 30, broadly in line with its normal schedule.

Meteorologists expect rainfall activity to gradually increase across north India as the monsoon advances through Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states.

When Will Monsoon Reach UP and Bihar?

According to IMD estimates, Bihar could see the monsoon arrive between June 12 and June 15, with rainfall becoming widespread across the state within a few days of its onset.

In Uttar Pradesh, the monsoon is expected to enter eastern districts between June 15 and June 20 before progressing westward. Western Uttar Pradesh may receive monsoon rains between June 20 and June 25.

The progress of the monsoon through Uttar Pradesh will play a key role in determining when it reaches Delhi-NCR.

Heavy Rain Alert in Kerala

Meanwhile, several parts of Kerala have already begun receiving heavy rainfall following the monsoon onset. The IMD has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rain in multiple districts, with some areas likely to receive between 7 cm and 20 cm of rainfall over the coming days.

Thunderstorm Warning Across India

The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms and strong winds across parts of northwest, central, eastern and southern India. Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are possible in some areas, accompanied by lightning and scattered showers.

For heat-weary residents of Delhi, the coming days may bring intermittent relief, but the full monsoon is likely to arrive only after it advances through eastern and central India later this month.

Before You Go

Crime: Reward Increased to ₹1 Lakh for Accused in Ghazipur Vineet Murder Case

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain IMD DELHI NEWS Delhi Monsoon Date
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