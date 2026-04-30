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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Serve Effortless Airport Looks With Kids
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan step out in stylish yet comfortable airport looks with their kids, setting effortless fashion goals.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh, serving effortless family-style goals.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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