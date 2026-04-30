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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Serve Effortless Airport Looks With Kids

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Serve Effortless Airport Looks With Kids

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan step out in stylish yet comfortable airport looks with their kids, setting effortless fashion goals.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan step out in stylish yet comfortable airport looks with their kids, setting effortless fashion goals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh, serving effortless family-style goals.

1/5
The star family arrived in cool, relaxed outfits, perfectly blending comfort with airport fashion, making heads turn with their coordinated yet easygoing looks.
The star family arrived in cool, relaxed outfits, perfectly blending comfort with airport fashion, making heads turn with their coordinated yet easygoing looks.
2/5
Kareena Kapoor stood out in a breezy brick-red cotton dress featuring a side slit and puffed sleeves, giving off a chic summer vibe.
Kareena Kapoor stood out in a breezy brick-red cotton dress featuring a side slit and puffed sleeves, giving off a chic summer vibe.
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Airport Looks Saif Ali Khan Airport Looks

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