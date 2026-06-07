WATCH: Mahieka Sharma Shares A Glimpse Of Ice Bath Recovery Session With Hardik Pandya

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya confirmed relationship with Mahieka Sharma in October 2025.

Mahieka hinted hair transformation; Hardik posted an affectionate comment.

Couple shared new video featuring icy cold plunge recovery.

Mahieka Sharma has given fans a glimpse into her wellness-focused lifestyle with a new video featuring boyfriend Hardik Pandya. The clip, shared on her Instagram Story, captures the couple stepping into an icy cold plunge as part of a post-workout recovery session.

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Mahieka Sharma Shares Video From Ice Water Session

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Saraiya (@rohitsaraiya.official)

The latest video offers a glimpse into Mahieka Sharma’s recovery routine as she takes on an icy cold plunge session. Hardik Pandya can be seen by her side throughout the experience, offering support as she braves the freezing water. The candid moment not only highlighted her commitment to wellness but also showcased the couple’s strong bond. Cold plunges and ice baths have become a popular recovery method among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, and Mahieka appeared determined to embrace the challenge head-on.

New Hair Transformation Leaves Fans Curious

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mahieka sharma (@mahiekasharma)

The wellness update comes shortly after Mahieka shared another personal update with followers. Recently, she revealed a fresh new look and hinted at an upcoming hair transformation.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "matched my hair to my eyes, can’t wait for you all to see this "

The post soon caught attention, as Hardik left a short but affectionate comment that read, "Goddesst (sic)"

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Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Make Relationship Official

(Image Source: X/@EchoesOfMe88)

Hardik Pandya publicly confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma on October 10, 2025. The announcement came through an Instagram Story posted during a beachside holiday that coincided with his birthday celebrations.

The photo showed the couple enjoying time together by the sea, with Hardik placing his arm around Mahieka’s shoulder. The post marked the first official confirmation of their relationship after months of speculation and quickly attracted attention from fans.